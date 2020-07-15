Key Market Dynamics in 3D Projector Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “3D Projector Market by Technology (DLP, LCD, LCoS), Light Source (Laser, Metal Halide, Hybrid, LED), Brightness, Resolution, Application (Cinema, Education, Business, Events & Large Venues, Home Theater & Gaming) and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, the 3D projector market is estimated to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The adoption of 3D projectors in cinema halls and digitization in the education sector are the major driving factors of the market. Increasing use of 3D projectors for large venues and events and growing trend of adoption of laser projectors provide an opportunity for the market growth.

DLP technology to hold major share of 3D projector market during forecast period

DLP technology is expected to lead the 3D projector market as manufacturers prefer the technology for their projectors as it is easy to maintain because it has a filter-free and sealed chip design. DLP projectors offer vivid, colorful, clear images with good contrast and high contrast ratio. An image projected is sharper because of the limited space between the pixels. Light loss is significantly reduced, and the light output is high due to the usage of mirrors, which project images without shadows. Hence, increasing preference for DLP technology in 3D projector market is likely to drive the growth of the market.

Cinema application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

An increasing number of cinema screens in various countries and rising adoption of digital and 3D screens are among the major factors affecting the growth of the market. Increasing demand for 3D movies from viewers provides an opportunity for the 3D projector market as 3D-enabled cinema projectors offer the audience the best immersive experience. Thus, increasing number of screens provide an opportunity for the growth of the said market. For instance, as per China’s film bureau data, the number of movie screens in Mainland China was more than 50,000 as of 2018, and 88% of the screens are 3D compatible.

3D projector market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

With a large number of players offering 3D projectors at low cost, the 3D projector market is likely to propel during the forecast period. 3D projectors are being increasingly adopted in education, cinema, home theater, and gaming applications, which, in turn, propels the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2018, Xgimi (China) launched XGIMI H2 that is full HD 3D projector at low cost for home theater application.

Sony Corporation (Japan), Optoma (Taiwan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Vivitek Corporation (Taiwan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BenQ Corporation (Taiwan), NEC Display Solutions (Japan), Christie Digital (US), Viewsonic (US), JVCKenwood Corporation (Japan), Digital Projection (UK), Wolf Cinema (US), Dukane (US), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Boxlight (US), InFocus Corporation (US), Sim2 BV (Italy), Dell (US), and Canon Inc. (Japan) are among a few major players in the 3D projector market.

