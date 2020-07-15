Lignosulfonates Market Size | Segmentation and Opportunities | Forecast To 2022

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview:

Global Lignosulfonates Market is expected to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to the worldwide explosive demand of lignosulfonates from the construction industry. Lignosulfonates are water-soluble anionic polyelectrolyte polymers. They are derived from the production of wood pulp with sulfite pulping. The wood is mainly composed of three components as hemicellulose, cellulose, and lignin.

Key Players:

• Borregaard

• Burgo Group

• Domsjö Fabriker/Aditya Birla

• Jinzhou Four Special Additives

• Karjala Pulp

• Nippon Paper Industries

• Rayonier Advanced Materials

• Sappi

Growth Drivers:

The increase in demand for lignosulfonates from animal fodder industry is one of the major driving factors for the growth of market and is predicted to continue growing in future as well. Additionally, the speedy growth in construction industry is estimated to boost market in future. On the contrary, the probable threat from product substitutions is expected to hamper the growth of lignosulfonates market in the years to come. However, the increase in demand for animal fodder binder especially from emerging economies is anticipated to create favorable opportunities for the market players globally.

Market Segment:

Key Products

• Calcium Lignosulfonate

• Sodium Lignosulfonate

• Magnesium Lignosulfonate

Key Applications

• Agriculture

• Animal Feed

• Carbon Black

• Concrete

• Dust Control

• Metallurgy

• Oil & Mining

Key Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Regional Insights:

Owing to the growth in population and industrialization, North America followed by Europe are expected to lead the demand for lignosulfonates in future.

