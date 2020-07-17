Pongee Hands-Free Unlock Solutions to Fight COVID-19

New Taipei City, Taiwan, 2020-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ — As the situation with COVID-19 continues to develop, it is challenging us to put new tools in place to mitigate risk going forward. Now is a good time to consider updating access control to a more secure, hands-free system that can be managed remotely with greater control and flexibility.

Pongee offers various contactless access control systems for secure and convenient security management that can be done from anywhere. Features and functionalities are all designed to enable a remote workforce and prevent the spread of harmful germs in commercial properties.

No need for users hands to touch the reader in order to unlock an entry. With Pongees’ hands-free unlock solutions users can easily unlock a secure door:

With Pongees’ contactless access control products, users no longer need to touch door handles, giving users germ-free, frictionless and no infection access.

About Us

Pongee is one of the leading professional manufacturer specialized in researching and developing in field of signal processing and auto identification products in Taiwan, especially focus on Access Control and Time & Attendance systems.

“Pegasus” brand is registered in Taiwan and many countries by Pongee Industries Co., Ltd. since 1987 as the famous brand in the world for marketing Pongee’s related access products.

