Larson Law Office Discusses Child Custody and Child Support Laws in Texas

Experienced Family Law Attorneys in Houston Offer Family Legal Services For Those Dealing with Child Custody and Others

HOUSTON, TX, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Larson Law Office, a law firm specializing in family law in Houston, TX, are offering legal services to those who are in the midst of child custody battles. In addition, they are offering representation to those who are looking to address the situation regarding child support.

Erik and Diana Larson are experienced divorce law attorneys that are ready to serve your legal needs pertaining to child support and child custody. “We are always focused on your best interests as well as the child’s”, says Erik Larson, one of the partner attorneys. “We understand that divorce cases can be acrimonious, especially when there are children involved.”

Regarding the child custody laws in Texas, Larson says that the recipient of child support is the parent who has access to the child a majority of the time. “In Texas, it is up to the court to decide who will receive child support along with primary custody. The court will also weigh in the best interests of the child. Obviously, there are several factors that come into play.”

Larson also adds that the custody aspect can also be decided on a joint agreement. “We have had divorce cases where the children’s best interest were they wanted to see both parents or live with either or,” Larson said. “It’s tough seeing children have to go through this process. We will make sure that the children’s best interests are heard and we bring that up to the court when necessary.”

Larson also mentions some of the child support laws regarding maximum payments. “In Texas, there are maximum payments depending on how many children they are. For example, $1840 per month is the maximum for one child.”

The Larson Law Office will be able to help with your divorce proceedings along with any legal needs pertaining to child support and child custody. They will represent you in your case from start to finish. If you have any questions or seeking legal representation, Erik and Diana will be able to help. For more information or questions, please call The Larson Law Office in Houston at 713-221-9088 today.