Cloud Analogy To Host Webinar On Kickoff Meeting-The Ultimate Guide To Start Your Projects

Delaware, USA, 2020-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy, the leading Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and Salesforce Development Company, has announced that it will be hosting a webinar on Kickoff Meeting-The Ultimate Guide To Start Your Projects on Wednesday, 22nd July 202O at 8:30 PM IST /3 PM GMT that will be presented by Ajay Dubedi, the CEO & Founder of Cloud Analogy, and Malika Pathak, the Chief Operating Officer of Cloud Analogy.

Ajay remarked, “Sometimes projects don’t always go through an organized sequence of thorough planning and execution. In some projects, you may be literally forced to jump into execution in the initial stage and catch up with the planning part later. And before you know it, things may go out of hand. Stakeholders and team members have varying levels of understanding of the purpose and status of the project. Irrespective of how you start your project, you must always hold a project kickoff meeting as it helps notify all team members, clients, and stakeholders that the project has started and everyone is on the same knowledge platform.”

In this webinar, attendees will learn:

How to properly prepare and arm your team with the right tools for success in an internal project kickoff meeting.

Start the project client relationship well and get the client on-side to ensure you give the project the best chance of success.

Put your best foot forward with a highly polished approach for the client project kickoff meeting.

Goals and Elements of Project Kickoff Meeting.

Project Kickoff Checklist and Things to be covered in a Kickoff meeting.

How to run an effective kickoff meeting?

Join this webinar now to find out how kickoff meetings can help you effortlessly manage schedule, issues, scope, risk, etc. to stay ahead of schedule. Register at Cloud Analogy’s event page.

About Ajay Dubedi

Ajay Dubedi, the Founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy, is a prominent Salesforce Sales, Service, and Marketing Cloud Consultant with rich expertise in handling challenging business models. He has assisted and implemented solutions in industries comprising Banking, Health Care, Networking, Education, Telecommunication and Manufacturing. Ajay is globally acclaimed for his extensive experience in APEX Programming, VisualForce pages, Triggers, Workflows, Page Layouts, Roles, Profiles, Reports & Dashboards.

About Malika Pathak

A member of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), Malika has assisted some of the most reputed global brands by handling Business Development, Corporate Strategy, and Strategic Business Unit Leadership. Malika is the Chief Operating Officer at Cloud Analogy and a proud Scrum Master and Scrum Product Owner.

About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.

Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.

Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/