COVID-19 impact on Medical Supplies Market | Increased demand of PPE kits and n95 masks globally

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “COVID-19 impact on Medical Supplies Market by Type (Intubations, Personal Protective Equipment, Infusion, Radiology, Wound Care Supplies), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The COVID-19 impact on the global medical supplies market is expected to reach USD ~100 billion by 2021 from an estimated value of USD ~78 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of ~13.4% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the medical supplies market is segmented into intubation and ventilation supplies, disinfectant, personal protective equipment, diagnostic supplies, sterilization supplies, infusion and injectable supplies, dialysis supplies, wound care supplies, radiology supplies, and other medical supplies. The disinfectant segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end-users. The hospital segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increasing demand for hospital beds and intensive care units in countries with the increasing incidence of COVID-19, increasing demand for specialized staff such as infectious disease experts providers, respiratory therapists, and physicians and nurses who can provide intensive and critical care, increased consumption of personnel protective equipment within the hospital premises.

Browse 97 market data Tables and 20 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=158189339



Recent Developments;

In April 2020, Baxter received USFDA Emergency Use Authorization for Oxiris Blood Purification Filter for COVID-19 Treatment

In Arizona, the US, SanTan Brewing, has repurposed its beer production line to manufacture hand sanitizer. In April 2020, SanTan began producing 400 gallons of medical-grade hand sanitizer for first responders and healthcare professionals.

In New York (US), in March 2020, Pernod Ricard’s facility in Fort Smith, Ark. produced 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer; it originally produced Malibu coconut rum and Seagram’s gin.

In India (Bengaluru), Diageo India, which sells McDowell’s whiskey and Smirnoff vodka, announced that it would produce 300,000 liters of hand sanitizers to help overcome the shortage.

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will these developments take the industry in the mid-to-long term?

What are the recent trends in the medical supplies market?

What are the major market dynamics and their impact on overall market growth?

What is the global scenario of the medical supplies market?

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158189339

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America accounted for the largest share of the disposable medical supplies market in 2020, followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed mainly to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US, a strong healthcare system, and the presence of many large hospitals. Moreover, a large number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US can easily manufacture these devices.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The prominent players in the emergency medical supplies market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), STERIS Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), among others.