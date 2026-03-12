Shreekant Patil Moderates Successful Poland-India Women’s Day Forum 2026 at Bharat Mandapami

Delhi, India, 2026-03-12 — /EPR Network/ —On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) successfully hosted the Poland–India Business & Women Leadership Forum 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The forum brought together a distinguished gathering of diplomats, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and institutional leaders from both India and Poland to explore opportunities for fostering bilateral cooperation and promoting women’s leadership in business.

Shreekant Patil, Advisor to the Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) and Startup India Mentor, moderated the entire forum, ensuring a smooth and engaging dialogue among the event’s distinguished speakers and participants. The event provided a strategic platform to discuss entrepreneurship, innovation, MSME collaboration, and women’s leadership across borders, strengthening the Poland–India bilateral ecosystem.

The event was hosted by Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska, President of PICC, and Mr. Vincent Peter, Vice President of PICC. It marked the official launch of the Chamber’s activities in India, underscoring its vital role as a bridge between the two nations, facilitating cross-sectoral collaboration in trade, policy, education, and innovation.

H.E. Mr. Piotr Świtalski, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to India, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, Ambassador Świtalski highlighted the growing importance of Poland-India relations, focusing on the potential for deeper cooperation in trade, investment, and skilled mobility. He also noted the improvements in visa processing, making it easier for professionals and businesses to collaborate across borders.

The forum welcomed several prominent leaders, including Ms. Amrapali Kata, IAS, CEO & MD of Andhra Pradesh Tourism; Dr. Shefali Bhujbal, Trustee of MET & Bhujbal Knowledge City; Ms. Priya Pansare, Director at World Trade Centre Mumbai; and CA Tripti Singhal Somani, Founder & CEO of Womennovator.

A major highlight was the signing of two strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between PICC and Womennovator, and PICC and the MSME Business Forum India. These agreements are aimed at advancing institutional collaboration in entrepreneurship, innovation, and MSME engagement between Poland and India.

The event also featured an insightful Women’s Leadership Panel Discussion, moderated by Ms. Bogusia Dhingra, and featuring Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska, Ms. Priya Pansare, CA Tripti Singhal Somani, Ms. Małgorzata Zawada (Global Director of Operations at DUOLIFE S.A.), Ms. Dorota Cagiel, and Ms. Kavita Adhikary. The panel explored the challenges women face in leadership, the mentorship gaps, and strategies to empower women entrepreneurs to scale globally.

The forum concluded with the India launch of the book “22 Lies I Believed” by Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska, followed by closing remarks from Mr. Vincent Peter.

The successful conclusion of the Poland–India Business & Women Leadership Forum 2026 marked a significant step in enhancing India–Poland relations and promoting the pivotal role of women leaders in driving global business and innovation. Shreekant Patil’s role as moderator was pivotal in facilitating this landmark event, which continues to foster enduring collaborations between India and Poland.

Special thanks go to the event’s dedicated team including Amit Thakkar, Rahul Pradhan, Milin Rajput, Prasad Ganavane, Shubham Kankarej, and Wroblewska Business Event for their excellent management.— Shreekant Patil, Founder NISIC, Startup India Mentor, Advisor to PICC.