Shreekant Patil Moderates Successful Poland-India Women’s Day Forum 2026 at Bharat Mandapami

PICC's 2026 Forum fosters women leadership and strategic ties between Poland and India, with Startup India Mentor, Advisor to PICC CEng.Shreekant Patil moderating the discussions.

Posted on 2026-03-12 by in International Trade // 0 Comments

Poland-India Business, Women Leadership Forum, Women's Day 2026, Delhi, Poland-India Chamber, Shreekant Patil, Advisor to PICC, Startup India Mentor, Public Speaker, International Leader, Trade, Niryat Bandhu, Renown, Famous, India, Europe, Poland, Brand Ambassador

Shreekant Patil Moderates Successful Poland-India Women’s Day Forum 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

Delhi, India, 2026-03-12 — /EPR Network/ —On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) successfully hosted the Poland–India Business & Women Leadership Forum 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The forum brought together a distinguished gathering of diplomats, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and institutional leaders from both India and Poland to explore opportunities for fostering bilateral cooperation and promoting women’s leadership in business.

Shreekant Patil, PICC, ADvisor, Poland-India Chamber, Poland-India Business, Women's Leadership Forum, Women's Day 2026, Delhi, India, Poland, Europe, Consultant, Startup India Mentor

Shreekant Patil, Advisor to the Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) and Startup India Mentor, moderated the entire forum, ensuring a smooth and engaging dialogue among the event’s distinguished speakers and participants. The event provided a strategic platform to discuss entrepreneurship, innovation, MSME collaboration, and women’s leadership across borders, strengthening the Poland–India bilateral ecosystem.

The event was hosted by Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska, President of PICC, and Mr. Vincent Peter, Vice President of PICC. It marked the official launch of the Chamber’s activities in India, underscoring its vital role as a bridge between the two nations, facilitating cross-sectoral collaboration in trade, policy, education, and innovation.

Shreekant Patil, Poland-India Chamber, Poland–India Business & Women Leadership Forum 2026, Gain to Give, Advisor to PICC, Leadership, Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor, Public Speaker, International Leadership, Trade, Supply Chain, Moderator, MSME Help, India, Poland, Europe, Brand Ambassador, Wallonia, Belgium, Feel Inspired

H.E. Mr. Piotr Świtalski, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to India, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, Ambassador Świtalski highlighted the growing importance of Poland-India relations, focusing on the potential for deeper cooperation in trade, investment, and skilled mobility. He also noted the improvements in visa processing, making it easier for professionals and businesses to collaborate across borders.

The forum welcomed several prominent leaders, including Ms. Amrapali Kata, IAS, CEO & MD of Andhra Pradesh Tourism; Dr. Shefali Bhujbal, Trustee of MET & Bhujbal Knowledge City; Ms. Priya Pansare, Director at World Trade Centre Mumbai; and CA Tripti Singhal Somani, Founder & CEO of Womennovator.

Shreekant Patil, Poland–India Business & Women Leadership Forum 2026, Women's Day 2026, Poland, India, Shreekant Patil, Advisor to PICC, Brand Ambassador, Consultant, Startup India Mentor, Niryat Bandhu, Leadership

A major highlight was the signing of two strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between PICC and Womennovator, and PICC and the MSME Business Forum India. These agreements are aimed at advancing institutional collaboration in entrepreneurship, innovation, and MSME engagement between Poland and India.

The event also featured an insightful Women’s Leadership Panel Discussion, moderated by Ms. Bogusia Dhingra, and featuring Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska, Ms. Priya Pansare, CA Tripti Singhal Somani, Ms. Małgorzata Zawada (Global Director of Operations at DUOLIFE S.A.), Ms. Dorota Cagiel, and Ms. Kavita Adhikary. The panel explored the challenges women face in leadership, the mentorship gaps, and strategies to empower women entrepreneurs to scale globally.

The forum concluded with the India launch of the book “22 Lies I Believed” by Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska, followed by closing remarks from Mr. Vincent Peter.

Shreekant Patil, Advisor to PICC, Krystyna Wróblewska, Poland-India Chamber, the Poland–India Business & Women Leadership Forum 2026 , Delhi, Women's Day, India, Poland, Europe

The successful conclusion of the Poland–India Business & Women Leadership Forum 2026 marked a significant step in enhancing India–Poland relations and promoting the pivotal role of women leaders in driving global business and innovation. Shreekant Patil’s role as moderator was pivotal in facilitating this landmark event, which continues to foster enduring collaborations between India and Poland.

 Special thanks go to the event’s dedicated team including Amit Thakkar, Rahul Pradhan, Milin Rajput, Prasad Ganavane, Shubham Kankarej, and Wroblewska Business Event for their excellent management.— Shreekant Patil, Founder NISIC, Startup India Mentor, Advisor to PICC.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more