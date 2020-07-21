Connecting Rod Market Research Methodology | Industry Dynamics & Drivers | Forecast Report, 2021

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview:

Global Connecting Rod Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the years to come. Connecting Rod could be referred to as a rod that is used for connecting the piston to the crankshaft in a reciprocating piston engine. The connecting rods must go through a quality check before they are supplied to the customers. The factors that propel the growth of the market include outstanding stability and drivability of engine and increasing demand for connecting rod. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high cost of raw materials.

Key Players:

AAPICO Hitech Public

Aichi Machine

American Axle & Manufacturing

Changzhou Yuandong

Chengde Suken Yinhe

Growth Drivers:

Connecting Rod Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The new trend that has emerged in the market is the usage of titanium connecting rod. Even though titanium is costlier than steel, its durability, and ability to withstand heat are driving the market.

Market Segment:

Key Applications

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

APAC accounted for the major share of the market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factor that could be attributed to the growth includes financial growth in the emerging nations such as India and China. Furthermore, rising investment in infrastructure and rapid industrialization is likely to surge the overall demand for vehicles eventually boosting the market growth.

