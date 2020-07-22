BTI Launches Shared Space Division

Hanover, MA, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently started a shared space division to its arsenal of commercial moving offerings. The new division will have staff and resources specific to the shared space industries.

“Prior to Covid, shared space facilities were one of the hottest markets around and we had done moves and relocations for such notable providers as Industrious and Breather,” said George Rohlfing, owner of the family-owned and operated Brookline Transportation, Inc (BTI). “As these facilities re-open, like many offices, they are going to have to change their physical space to make it safe for clients.”

Part of that will be a retrofit of office space, providing workspace with proper social distance. Those services can also include the installation of shields on top of dividers to provide additional protection.

Many shared spaces will require downsizing within their current space or relocation to another physical location. For both scenarios, BTI provides decommissioning services that include removal of office furniture—desks, chairs, workstations, lamps, computers, printers, etc. Part of BTI’s decommissioning services includes contacting a network of non-profits to find a suitable donor/recipient. In some cases, this type of donation is tax deductible.

Furniture that can’t be donated requires specific steps for disposal. Depending on the item, that could involve separating the metal and pre-fabricated materials so recyclable pieces of the furniture can be properly recycled. For office furniture and most other types of office equipment that can’t be recycled, it must be taken to a licensed disposal facility.

BTI’s decommissioning services also include the coordination and pickup of computers and other pieces of hardware, software and electronics. This includes coordination and issuance of certificates of destruction for each piece.

“When you take a computer or other piece of electronics out of commission, the customer wants to be assured that the hard drives are being shredded and are not being re-used,” said Rohlfing. “It’s a little bit involved, but we work with licensed and insured companies for the destruction of those items.”

In addition to its shared work division, BTI offers a wide range of relocations services for its residential and commercial customers.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, Medical Devices and Lab & Scientific Relocations. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit http://www.usamover.com/workplace/lab-science-equipment-moves/ or call (781) 561-1033 1-800-766-7724.

