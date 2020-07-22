ITO Coated Glass Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2021

22nd July 2020 – Global ITO Coated Glass Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. ITO (Indium Tin Oxide), also known as “Conductive Glass Substrate”, is a conductive clear and film/liquid, and a coating on 1mm glass sheet. Factors, such as increasing demand from end-user industry, technological advancements, it has high stability of film resistance after deposition are likely to boost the demand for this market in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, high cost is anticipated to hinder ITO coated glass market growth in the future. However, available in standard as custom sizes, shapes, and diameter is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Globally, market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

ITO coated glass market is segmented by type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Market is segmented by type as ITO Coated Glass Plates, ITO Coated Slides & Coverslips, ITO Coated Slides and ITO Coated Cover Slips. The key applications are segmented in the market include Photovoltaic Solar Cells, Electro chromatic Displays, EMI Shielding, and Others. The “Electro chromatic Displays” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

The ITO coated glass market is segmented based on distribution channel as Offline and Online distribution. The “offline distribution” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as increasing demand from end-user industry, technological advancements, and developed infrastructure in the region is likely to boost the demand for this market in the forecast period. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and European region.

Key players operating in the ITO coated glass market include Thorlabs, Inc., Kintec, Techinstro, Optics Blazers, Corning, Buhler AG, MTI Corporation, Techinstro, Henan Comyo and Yeebo Group. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

