India's premier defence coaching institute, Major Kalshi Classes Pvt. Ltd., has announced the release of its meticulously prepared unofficial answer key for NDA 1 2026. Designed for precision and immediacy, the answer key covers all question paper sets – A, B, C and D will be made available after 5:00 PM on the day of examination.

The NDA 1 2026 examination is scheduled for 12 April, 2026. While the General Ability Test (GAT) remains significant, it is the Mathematics paper that often proves decisive in determining eligibility for the SSB Interview stage.

Download NDA 1 2026 Answer Key:

https://www.majorkalshiclasses.com/answer-key/download-upsc-nda-1-answer-key-2026

Key Features of the NDA 1 2026 Answer Key

Comprehensive coverage for Sets A, B, C and D

Both unofficial and official answer keys

Detailed question paper analysis

Fully solved Mathematics and GAT papers

Set-wise PDF downloads for streamlined access

Solutions curated by MKC’s veteran NDA faculty

Free access to the UPSC official answer key upon release

Video explanations and analytical sessions via MKC’s YouTube channel

Candidates may compute their tentative scores using the prescribed marking scheme. For Mathematics: +2.5 for each correct response and – 0.83 for each incorrect one. For GAT: +4 for correct answers and – 1.33 for incorrect attempts. The Union Public Service Commission enforces stringent negative marking norms, making strategic accuracy indispensable.

Understanding the marking architecture empowers aspirants to avoid impulsive attempts and prioritize precision. Consistent practice, composure under pressure and analytical discipline remain pivotal.

The official NDA 1 2026 answer key from UPSC will be issued several weeks after the examination. In the interim, candidates are encouraged to assess their scores and initiate structured preparation for the SSB Interview through guided training modules and mentorship sessions led by retired defence officers and subject matter experts.

Upon release, aspirants can calculate projected scores, evaluate expected cut-offs and benchmark performance accordingly. The answer key will be accessible alongside the respective question papers, enabling precise set matching for both Mathematics and GAT sections.

Steps to Download the NDA 1 2026 Unofficial Answer Key

Visit https://www.majorkalshiclasses.com Navigate to the “Answer Key” section Select “NDA 1 2026 Answer Key” Access the downloadable PDF link Download the question paper and corresponding answer key Ensure selection of the correct set (A, B, C or D) Follow on-screen instructions provided on the portal

The direct download link will become active after 5:00 PM post-exam. The resource is intended exclusively for candidates who appeared in NDA 1 2026. Both English and Hindi PDF formats will be available for Mathematics and GAT.

Additionally, MKC has introduced an NDA 1 2026 Score Calculator. By entering the number of correct and incorrect responses, candidates can instantly generate their projected marks. This tool simplifies calculations and eliminates confusion regarding negative marking.

Following the answer key release, the anticipated cut-off for NDA 1 2026 will also be published. This benchmark enables aspirants to assess qualification probabilities. Those meeting the threshold may commence SSB Interview preparation, while others can recalibrate strategies for NDA 1 2026, learning from analytical insights and solution reviews.

The NDA 1 2026 answer key issued by MKC is widely regarded for its reliability and methodological accuracy. Numerous toppers have affirmed the precision of the institute’s unofficial solutions.

For further details:

Established in 2008, Major Kalshi Classes has emerged as a formidable institution dedicated to grooming aspirants for elite armed forces examinations including NDA, CDS and AFCAT. With over 18 years of academic distinction, the institute continues to produce consistent, verifiable results. Its pedagogical philosophy treats defence service not merely as a career, but as a solemn national commitment.