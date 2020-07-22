Sodium Hypophosphite Market Growth Opportunities by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — The sodium hypophosphite market is estimated to be valued at USD 664 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 890 million by 2025. Increasing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, aviation, electronics, and construction is expected to drive this market in the coming years.

Massive transformation in the industrial sector has made Asia Pacific a high growth market for sodium hypophosphite manufacturers. The region consists of populated countries such as China and India that have witnessed development in the electronics and automotive industries where hypophosphite finds widespread applications.

The reducing agent segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the sodium hypophosphite market during the forecast period.

Sodium hypophosphite acts as a reducing agent for electroless nickel plating application. Electroless nickel plating finds its usage in the electronics and automotive industry. These industries are booming in the emerging Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and African regions. In Asia Pacific, the rise in the number of vehicles in countries such as China, India, and Japan, holds high growth prospects for sodium hypophosphite manufacturers within the automotive industry in the coming years. In water treatment as well, sodium hypophosphite, acts as a reducing agent, to reduce the metal ion content in industrial waste before being discharged in water.

The electroplating segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Sodium hypophosphite finds its usage widely for electroplating application. The automotive and electronics industries utilize the electroless nickel plating application. The corrosion resistance property of electroless nickel plating makes it an ideal choice for both the industries. The Asia Pacific region, a hub of export of electronic products, boasts of high growth prospects for sodium hypophosphite manufacturers in the coming years. Key revenue generating countries in the region include China, among the largest producer of electronics at a global level, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, the hub of production of hard drives, semiconductor, and integrated circuits.

Rising demand for water treatment in industrial applications is projected to drive the sodium hypophosphite market in Asia Pacific.

The growing industrialization has increased the amount of waste discharged in water bodies. Additionally, unregulated discharge of industrial and domestic contaminants into water bodies causes health problems in human beings and the destruction of aquatic life, thereby necessitating the use of water treatment chemicals. The polluted water further affects the use of water for drinking, recreation, household needs, transportation, and commerce.

Metals are one of the most common pollutants in wastewater. Humans can be exposed to these metals, which can cause health issues such as dysfunction of the kidney, liver, reproduction system, and central nervous system. Thus, the discharge of such wastewater needs to be controlled and monitored. Sodium hypophosphite is an effective reducing agent for the recovery of Ni, Cu, and Fe as for the study, ‘The removal of Ni, Cu & Fe from a Mixed Metal System using Sodium Hypophosphite as a Reducing Agent’ by Promise Sethembiso Ngema, Freeman Ntuli, and Mohamed Belaid. Thus, sodium hypophosphite holds high-growth prospects in the coming years in water treatment applications.

The key players in global sodium hypophosphite market include Arkema (France), Solvay SA (Belgium), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sigma-Aldrich (US), Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. (China ), Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China), Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Danai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Hubei Sky Lake Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China).

