Increased Consumption of Oilseed-Processed Products Driving the Growth of Oilseed Processing Market

The oilseed processing market is driven by factors such as large proportion of oilseeds being processed, globally and the growth in demand for oilseed meal. The latter drives the need for processing various oilseeds such as soybean in various feed products, owing to its high protein content.

Oilseed Processing Market categorizes the Global Market by Oilseed Type (Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, and Cottonseed), Process (Mechanical and Chemical), Application (Food, Feed, and Industrial), and Region. The oilseed processing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2016 to 2022, to reach USD 344.37 Billion by 2022. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast period is from 2016 to 2022.

The soybean segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the period 2016–2022

Soybean is projected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the increase in production of soybean in the Asian countries, owing to the strong demand for meal with high protein content from the feed industry. Moreover, the increase in demand for biodiesel derived from soybean feedstock is expected to fuel the growth of this market segment across the globe.

The chemical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the period 2016–2022

The chemical process segment is projected to be the fastest-growing due to the increase in use of the chemical process to ensure maximum extraction of oil content from oilseeds. Additionally, the high usage of the chemical process of extraction for soybean drives the market growth of this segment of the oilseed processing market.

The food segment, by application, accounted for the largest share in the oilseed processing market in 2015

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food, feed, and industrial segments. The food segment accounted for the largest share in the oilseed processing market in 2015. This is due to the high application of oilseed processed products such as edible oil in various food products. This segment is further expected to witness high growth due to the rise in population levels in countries such as India and China.

