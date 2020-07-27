Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai is Giving You a Great Reason To Have A Superb Staycation

Spoil yourself with a memorable stay as Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai gives you a great way to fully relax and enjoy a holiday while giving value for your money. Book a night for AED 400++ and get back AED 300 credit that can be used for dining and spa treatments.

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The new norm of a memorable and fun holiday is a mixture of a guaranteed fully safe hotel, an expansive and comfortable space to stay in, a diverse service facility and a superb location that lets you do more than a typical holiday. That is exactly what Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai is offering until end of September 2020.

Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai is superbly located within walking distance from Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall that offers an unparalleled experience with outstanding facilities including delightful dining options, an indulgent spa, outdoor swimming pool, a gym, salon and a supermarket. Aside from its state-of-the-art facilities, guest can expect a home like array of spacious accommodations ranging from studios to one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments as well as a penthouse that is all fully equipped with fitted kitchens. The superb staycation offer allows you to book a Deluxe Room for AED 400 per night excluding applicable fees with an AED 300 credit that can be used for spa and dining with an option to upgrade to a bigger room category.

Eric Seso, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai, said, “Our comfortable and contemporary rooms and apartments are perfect for families or friends looking for a quick re-charge in the heart of Dubai without the hassle of traveling. Whether you are in search of a weekend escape or a mid-week break, our hotel, with its great offer is the ideal way to treat yourself and your loved ones to a relaxing and safe getaway whilst enjoying the perks that our services offers. We are also proud that we implement strict measures of safety that has labelled our property a Dubai Assured hotel and an Accor ALL Safe property, which means that the hotel follows a global cleanliness, & prevention standard that is developed and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections and certification.

Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai offers a vibrant contemporary fully serviced rooms and apartments with fully fitted kitchen. An all-day-dining restaurant offering International cuisine to satisfy the most diverse of tastes, a pool lounge that’s perfect for a quick oasis getaway offering light hearted meals and quick drinks. Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai also offers an outdoor temperature controlled pool, 24-hour gym facilities, spa, salon and sauna to keep guests energized and pampered during stay and a 24-hour mini mart that provides convenience for each stay needs.

Dubai Mall is a 5-minute walk, while At The Top – Burj Khalifa is 458 m away. The nearest airport is Dubai Airport, 13 km from Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai.

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts makes moments by doing ordinary things in an extraordinary way. Providing an upscale, relaxed and uncomplicated guest experience, Mövenpick recognises that small gestures make a big difference. Whether it is chocolate hour every afternoon, customised sleep technology to ensure a restful night or specially created fun and healthy kids’ menus, Mövenpick creates a human and warm environment for guests, business partners and employees. Committed to sustainable practices and caring for its local communities, Mövenpick is the most Green Globe certified hotel brand in the world. Founded in Switzerland in 1973, but with a heritage of food and beverage excellence stretching back to the 1940s, Mövenpick holds a growing portfolio of more than 80 hotels in 24 countries. Mövenpick is part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel and lifestyle group which invites travellers to feel welcome at more than 4,500 hotels, resorts and residences, along with some 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe.

