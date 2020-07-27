Delta Kits Inc. Releases Advanced Rechargable 12 Volt Power Source and LED Light

Eugene, United States, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — From globally renowned windshield repair and headlight restoration equipment and supply manufacturer Delta Kits Inc. comes an advanced rechargeable LED inspection light with 12 volt power outlet. The non-UV light source and power unit provides a 12V 5.2 amp cigarette lighter output energy supply and two USB charging ports plus a built-in 8-diode 768 lumens LED inspection light. Energizes the Delta Kits Moisture Evaporator, the Elite UV resin curing lamp or any product that requires a consistent 12 volt power source. Recharges cell phones, Delta Kits Mini Rotary Tool, Elite Plus UV lamp and more.

Professional Windshield Repair Kits and complete Headlight Restoration Kits are available online at https://www.deltakits.com/shop/ or by calling 541-345-8554.

Delta Kits’ innovative windshield repair and headlight restoration products are the choice of professional technicians worldwide. Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, Delta Kits has an extensive, worldwide network of distributors and glass repair resin wholesalers. Delta Kits offers professional equipment for windshield repair technicians including windshield repair bridges, auto glass repair resin, rock chip repair kits, windscreen repair tools, headlamp restoration kits, car lens cleaning kits, plastic headlight coatings and a variety of tools and accessories for windshield rock chip repair. For more information visit www.deltakits.com.

Delta Kits, family owned and operated since 1984, specializes in high-quality windshield repair and headlight restoration products at affordable prices. The industry-leading tools, resins, and equipment are preferred by professional windshield repair and headlight restoration technicians worldwide and are highly respected for quality, durability, and ease of use. Delta Kits takes pride in providing all Delta Kits customers with outstanding customer service. The friendly and knowledgeable staff provides quick and accurate answers to all windshield repair and headlight restoration questions. Toll-free and online ordering and tech support, same day shipping, monthly training classes, and a money-back satisfaction guarantee, are all part of the Delta Kits experience. Delta Kits takes great pride in treating every customer. Whether adding windshield repair and headlight restoration services to an existing business or starting a new one, Delta Kits has the products, training, service, and support to help make any business a success!

