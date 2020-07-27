MIRIS Green Hotel Development Above the Arctic Circle is Featured in The Review

San Francisco, USA, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, has launched a €100 million convertible bond offering for MIRIS AS (“MIRIS”), the Norwegian green tech firm behind the creation of Svart Hotel, the world’s first energy-positive hotel, to be located in the Arctic Circle. Slated for opening in 2022, Svart Hotel is gaining recognition for its leadership in green tech real estate and has been featured in the Spring/Summer 2020 issue of the British investor-centric lifestyle magazine, The Review.

MIRIS’s Svart Hotel is designed as a carbon-neutral, “Medium Green” rated hotel development above the Arctic Circle in Norway. This unique project will use MIRIS technology products like MIRIS Exact, a smart platform for energy optimization and carbon footprint reduction during construction and operation. It will also use MIRIS X, a smart contract platform for project and investment management of construction draw-downs and allocation of payments to vendors.

MIRIS has developed a robust Green Finance Framework to select, track, and report on projects. This framework dictates that all funds will be used in ways that benefit the environment and is also verified with a second opinion and “Shades of Green” rating by independent third-party company CICERO, a leading provider of second opinions on green bonds.

MIRIS is supported by US Capital Global Securities, the placement agent and registered broker dealer affiliate of US Capital Global. Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global has provided asset management and corporate financing for over twenty years. Led by lifelong entrepreneur Jeffrey Sweeney, US Capital Global has extensive experience in leading and financing firms with a forward-thinking approach in both FinTech and impact investment development.

Speaking to John Sterling at The Review, Jan Gunnar Mathisen, CEO and founder of MIRIS, said: “We are very pleased with the timely financing provided by US Capital Global. The initial bridge financing provided by US Capital Global is designed to support our continued growth, as we continue to transform MIRIS from a real estate developer to a smart city developer with equity.”

“We are thrilled that MIRIS’s marquee project, Svart Hotel, is receiving the recognition and interest it deserves,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “MIRIS is pushing the boundaries of real estate and technology to find intelligent solutions to the planet’s increasing environmental challenges, to generate revenue through new socially and environmentally conscious solutions. As this article in The Review notes, impact investing is gaining traction, having nearly doubled in value from $12 trillion to $23 trillion in just two years. We are proud to be supporting this ‘Dark Green’ rated project. The opportunity to participate in the MIRIS convertible bond offering is now open to eligible investors.”

About MIRIS:

MIRIS is a Norwegian real estate technology firm focused on developing sustainable solutions for Smart Communities. Its showcase project, the Svart Hotel, which will be located within the Arctic Circle, as the world’s first energy-positive hotel and is set to produce 60% more energy than it consumes over the life of the project. MIRIS aims to ethically and ecologically address the world’s growing demands for energy and data by leveraging innovative technologies to reduce dependency on the grid, increase real estate profit, and improve quality of life. https://www.miris.no

About US Capital Global:

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. US Capital Global Securities, LLC or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of, the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities, email Charles Towle, CEO, at ctowle@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

