Medical Connectors Market: Growth in the Home Healthcare Market Driving the Demand for Miniaturized Connectors

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Medical Connectors Market by Product (Flat Silicone, Hybrid, Embedded, Radio Frequency, Push-Pull), Application (Patient Monitoring, Electrosurgery, Endoscopy, Diagnostic Imaging, Respiratory, Dental Device).

Report Overview

The medical connectors market is projected to reach USD 2.69 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.63 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The high incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in healthcare expenditure, and growth in the home healthcare market are the major factors fueling the growth of this market.

Medical Connector Market, by Products

Flat Surgical Silicone Cables

Embedded Electronics Connectors

Radio-Frequency Connectors

Disposable Plastic Connectors

Hybrid Circular Connectors And Receptacle System

Power Cords With Retention System

Lighted Hospital-Grade Cords

Magnetic Medical Connectors

Push-Pull Connectors

Medical Connector Market, by Application

Patient Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Electrosurgical Instruments

Cardiology Devices

Endoscopy Devices

Respiratory Devices

Analyzers And Processing Instruments

Dental Instruments

Neurology Devices

Enteral Devices

Other Applications

Medical Connector Market, by End Users

Hospital & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories And Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Medical Connector Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe

Asia China Japan India RoA

Rest of the World (RoW)

Leading Companies and Market Shares

Key players in the market include Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP. (U.K.), Esterline Corporation (U.S.), ITT Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Interconnect (U.K.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Fisher Connectors (Switzerland), Lemo S.A. (Switzerland), Molex (U.S.), and Samtec (U.S.).

