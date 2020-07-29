Medical Connectors Market: Growth in the Home Healthcare Market Driving the Demand for Miniaturized Connectors

Medical Connectors Market

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Medical Connectors Market by Product (Flat Silicone, Hybrid, Embedded, Radio Frequency, Push-Pull), Application (Patient Monitoring, Electrosurgery, Endoscopy, Diagnostic Imaging, Respiratory, Dental Device).

Report Overview

The medical connectors market is projected to reach USD 2.69 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.63 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The high incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in healthcare expenditure, and growth in the home healthcare market are the major factors fueling the growth of this market.

Medical Connector Market, by Products

  •  Flat Surgical Silicone Cables
  • Embedded Electronics Connectors
  • Radio-Frequency Connectors
  • Disposable Plastic Connectors
  • Hybrid Circular Connectors And Receptacle System
  • Power Cords With Retention System
  • Lighted Hospital-Grade Cords
  • Magnetic Medical Connectors
  • Push-Pull Connectors

Medical Connector Market, by Application

  • Patient Monitoring Devices
  • Diagnostic Imaging Devices
  • Electrosurgical Instruments
  • Cardiology Devices
  • Endoscopy Devices
  • Respiratory Devices
  • Analyzers And Processing Instruments
  • Dental Instruments
  • Neurology Devices
  • Enteral Devices
  • Other Applications

Medical Connector Market, by End Users

  • Hospital & Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratories And Imaging Centers
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Other End Users

Medical Connector Market, by Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
  • Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • RoA
  • Rest of the World (RoW)

Leading Companies and Market Shares

Key players in the market include Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP. (U.K.), Esterline Corporation (U.S.), ITT Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Interconnect (U.K.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Fisher Connectors (Switzerland), Lemo S.A. (Switzerland), Molex (U.S.), and Samtec (U.S.).

