Ecosmob Announce Versatile and AI Powered Asterisk Session Border Controller

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, VoIP tech leaders, announced availability of artificial intelligence powered Asterisk based next generation session border controller. Ecosmob already serves telecom industry and VoIP service providers with its range of softswitches and VoIP solutions. Its artificial intelligence and data wing have contributed to development of a smarter, next generation SBC solution designed to be flexible and modular. It can be customized to suit client’s setup, according to the company’s VP.

The primary purpose of the session border controller is perceived to be that of a security sentinel sitting at the edge of the network and preventing any threats. Ecosmob’s Asterisk SBC does it to perfection but it does it smartly due to infusion of artificial intelligence. Explaining why AI is essential for security, the VP stated that as VoIP usage grows so does the number of threats from hackers. Hackers evolve and use novel methods that a normal SBC may find difficult to identify. Ecosmob’s session border controller is smart and detects suspicious activity. Its ML algorithm keeps learning and the solution becomes smarter as it ages.

This is not the only area where the SBC shows its smartness. Least cost routing is another significant area where AI application results in cost savings as well as performance enhancements. Whereas normal SBCs use a set of preprogrammed options, Ecosmob’s SBC is far more sophisticated to find the right mix of cost and performance and it keeps evaluating changes, learning on its own. You do not have to constantly update tables and define rules.

Security is just one aspect of the session border controller functions. Ecosmob’s SBC solution is comprehensive in permitting NAT traversal. This means users do not face issues with inbound or outbound calls. Topology hiding is another issue well handled by the SBC. However, in the current context, where the Asterisk SBC shines is in its ability to handle a variety of codecs and take care of protocol translation. The result is that users never face any issues with quality of incoming calls or outgoing calls. Ecosmob takes care of complete integration of its SBC into a client’s network with excellent backup support and training.

Equally worthy of mention is the administrative and analytics feature section. Ecosmob can include billing linked directly to call records and an integrated payment gateway if so needed. However, the Asterisk session border controller stands out with its dashboard that permits administrators a bird’s eye view of real time monitoring of traffic and to generate reports based on analytics. Users can easily keep fine-tuning the SBC to extract maximum performance or track red flag security alerts. This feature alone helps users save thousands of dollars per year.

Ecosmob’s session border controller is admirably suited to enterprises and for telecom industries. In both cases Ecosmob offers customization with lighter configuration for businesses and carrier grade setup for telecom.

“It is our opinion based on hands-on experience in the telecom industry that any enterprise, small or large, that uses VoIP must include session border controller in its network. It is not just for telecom. With VoIP so widespread and threat levels rising, the session border controller is simply indispensable from security perspective and from interoperability and protocol handling perspectives. The SBC assures compliance, peace of mind and seamless performance of VoIP services,” concluded the VP.

