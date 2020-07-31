First regulated security token offering platform in middle east, applied to crowdfunding

Dubai, Uae, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — YourVC.club is elated to announce that the company has successfully been granted an “Innovation Test License” by Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and is ready for startups to raise funds through its Security Token Offering (STO ) platform for Crowdfunding.

The first blockchain-based securitization & crowdfunding platform in the Middle East is live now and the firm intends to convert the test license into full license by demonstrating the benefits of the proposed social fintech platform.

Investors from UAE can now on board themselves into the securitization platform. The platform boasts of offering next-gen solutions like Tokenization, Listing, Marketplace & Trading, which is backed by the cutting edge Blockchain technology. The sole aim is to provide support to the SMEs and start-ups in UAE who are looking to raise early-stage Pre-VC funding.

The distinguishing feature behind tokenisation is that it increases liquidity wherein community members can unlock their investments whenever they need and can be sent to other wallets. Just like investors do in secondary markets, community members have control of their investments through the integrated “share token buy-sell” marketplace.

Another competitive advantage- Tokenization is the best way to reach investors. C ompanies who use YourVC platform’s Blockchain function for tokenization of shares and its worldwide network of investors to contribute and buy these shares across geographical boundaries. It extends investment exposure to almost anyone who has access to the Internet, resulting in entrepreneurial growth- more diverse investors means more opportunities

Safety in evenly Spread: Community members invest in small amounts across a variety of startups. The small amounts committed to many startups may allow them to effectively spread their risk, in a cost effective manner. The firm intends to protect investors’ interests with the right mix of regulation while achieving liquidity and blockchain digitization simultaneously. The firm hopes that post Covid-19, where funding avenues have dried up, the cutting edge platform can provide the necessary boost to start-ups while creating a vibrant crowd investor community that not only invests but supports them throughout their journey.