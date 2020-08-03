THE FUTURE OF DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION IS HERE!

TYLER, TX, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Go Culture International, LLC (Go Culture), announced the release of their highly anticipated “Global Citizenship” solution.

The Global Citizenship solution is projected to be the leading Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Intercultural Competence solution for Fortune 1000 organizations.

As the world becomes more interconnected every day, social tensions become all the more apparent. The Global Citizenship solution from Go Culture is the most effective solution for building a lasting organizational culture of interpersonal cohesion and productivity.

What is the result? Ethnically diverse organizations perform 33% better than the standard. Forbes has reported diverse organizations realizing a 24% higher revenue growth than their competition. This is data and goal-based Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Intercultural competency management.

“Through our decades of research, we have learned how to help people overcome adversity and interpersonal conflicts making them more impactful in their role, more effective within team settings, and feel a deeper sense of belonging within their organization. It is our mission to share this with the world.”

Justin Velten

Users can expect to start with a short and intuitive assessment showing them where they stand on 15 of the most important Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion factors. The Global Citizenship solution boasts an academically proven Cronbach alpha score of 93%, over double the industry standard of accuracy. The solution may be accessed on any device with an internet connection.

After the assessment, the solution trains people in the ways that they learn best, through factor-specific reading, journaling, action items, and videos featuring personal accounts and expert guidance. This is followed by actionable steps to take, paving the way for lasting and meaningful change.

Users conclude the service with a post-assessment showing them just how far they have come and providing them with a certificate of completion for their personal development plan, after scoring above an 84%.

Organizational leadership can look forward to industry-leading analytics and actionable data, ensuring that they and their employees never stop improving. Once the organization provides the Global Citizenship solution to their team, they will become certified as a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committed organization.

Dedicated to connecting people, Go Culture is providing this world-changing solution at tiered price points that can fit every budget. Scalable, attainable, and impactful… the future of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is here with Go Culture.

About Go Culture:

Go Culture is the world’s premier human interconnection solution organization based out of Tyler, Texas. Co-Founded and led by Dr. Justin Velten, a leading scholar in his field, Go Culture provides the world’s largest organizations with scalable human interconnection solutions.

Continuing the ground-breaking work of Dr. Carley H. Dodd, Go Culture represents the culmination of 47 years of PhD-level research into how humans connect. By learning how people connect or disconnect, the research has also revealed methods of accurate assessment and high-impact training.

Go Culture stands as the complete solution to benchmark, educate, and certify entire organizations in “Global Citizenship”: diversity, equity, inclusion, and intercultural competence. This is the future of how we work together, as people. We now have what we need to create a better workplace. This is Global Citizenship. This is Go Culture.

Justin Velten, PhD

justin@goculture.org

www.goculture.org

GO CULTURE INTERNATIONAL, LLC