AlignAcademy.com Establishes New Book Club to Support Schools

JOS, Nigeria, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — AlignAcademy.com has announced the launch of AlignAcademy Young Entrepreneurs Book Club, a club with a programme of activities designed to equip teenagers and adolescents with the life skills they need to build successful careers in the future. With free membership offered, the AlignAcademy Young Entrepreneurs Book Club not only donates books to school libraries, the club also features a line-up of vocational projects to help train young people in developing entrepreneurial skills while also improving the socio-economic status of their schools and immediate communities. The book club also offers the opportunity for interaction and mutual exchange of ideas through various electronic platforms thus enabling participants the flexibility of reaching critical success milestones without the limitations of constant physical interaction.

“We are excited to launch our newest educational project,” said Engr Winston C Ikekeonwu, a director at AlignAcademy.com. “With our special customized options and free membership, the AlignAcademy Young Entrepreneurs Club is a great choice for smart parents and teachers looking to build the right skills into their wards. The club’s personalized programs will assist participating schools in resolving the financial and other socio-economic challenges they may have with their development projects, particularly with the current resultant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Key features of the Young Entrepreneurs Book Club include virtual projects that actively involve students and teachers in solving real-life problems, assistance to schools in the areas of human and financial resources, tutorials on the creation and presentation of business plans, donation of books and other educational materials to school libraries, and outreach programs to prisons and other correctional centres. Participants in the book club and their family members will also be able to access free books and courses, special health and fitness classes, travel packages, and other member-only bonuses.

The Young Entrepreneurs Club of AlignAcademy helps private investors and small businesses through various educational projects that leave a positive impact on more families in their communities.

