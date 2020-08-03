Key Trends Shaping the Snack Pellets Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — The snack pellets market is estimated to account for about USD 2.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of about USD 2.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The growth of the snack pellets market is driven by the rising demand for prepared and convenience food products. In addition to this, the growing focus on facility expansion, marketing schemes, and information exchange programs for creating awareness to enhance the consumption of snack pellets has contributed to the growth of the market.

The multigrain type segment is projected to be the fastest growing in the snack pellets market during the forecast period.

The multigrain type segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the snack pellets market during the forecast period. Multigrain snack pellets are made of various grains that have high nutritional value. Earlier, a single grain type was used to produce snack pellets, due to which the nutritional value of products was limited. Currently, the consumer demand for multigrain snack pellets remains high due to its high-fiber content. With low-fat content, multigrain snack pellets offer various health and taste benefits, as compared to potato- and corn-based snack pellets. Grains such as wheat is mostly used with other types for snack pellets.

Rise in demand for prepared and convenient foods is driving market growth.

The snack pellets market is primarily driven by the growth of the processed food industry. The changes in lifestyles and high disposable incomes of the population have led to an increased demand for ready-to-eat food products, as they help save time and efforts. In addition to this, the demand for processed food and an increase in the trend of snacking between meals are also fueling the demand for extruded food products. Children and young adults require fillers in between their meals. Snacks act as alternatives to such fillers and are hence widely preferred. Being easy to consume and buy, consumers are increasing their purchase of snacks. Hence, snack manufacturers are demanding more and varied snack pellets to increase their production and meet the rising demand of snack pellets. The rise in per capita income and the trend of snacking between meals are fueling the demand for snack pellets. Consumer preferences in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and the Middle East have gradually transitioned from traditional home-made breakfasts and snacking meals to ready-to-eat products over the last couple of decades.

Operational complexity during food processing is a major challenge for the snack pellets market.

The viscosity, screw speed, temperature, and pressure, along with the complexity of the mathematical descriptions of the process, are closely inter-related. These dynamics present a challenge for accurate dynamic modeling of the extrusion process. Also, there are several load variables for viscosity regulations, depending on the choice of the manipulation variable, which may present disturbances. Extra caution needs to be taken while processing functional products, as there may be a loss of nutrients of the ingredients during processing. Such factors are the major challenges in snack pellets processing, and hence, can hinder the growth of the overall snack pellets market.

North America is estimated to dominate the snack pellets market in 2018.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share for snack pellets in 2018. Because of the abundant availability of raw materials and the presence of a strong food processing industry, North America holds the largest share of the snack pellets market, in terms of both volume and value. Additionally, snacks made from potatoes are highly preferred by consumers. These factors are responsible for the largest share of potato-based snack pellets in the region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the snack pellets market. It includes the profiles of the leading companies such as Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients (France), Liven S.A. (Spain), Grupo Michel (Mexico), Leng dOr S.A. (Spain), and Pellsnack-Products GmbH (Germany).

