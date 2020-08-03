Network Automation Market Strongly Driven by Rising Global Demand

The global network automation market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2017 to USD 16.9 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48.7% during the forecast period. Major driving factors for the network automation market are critical need for network bandwidth management and network visibility, and growing adoption of smart connected devices across industry verticals. Growing adoption of virtual and software-defined network infrastructure and network downtime caused through human errors are some of the other factors expected to contribute to the growth of the network automation industry.

The virtual network configuration and automation segment is based on the requirement and need to enable installation and provision of virtual machines, virtual devices and workloads. The automation of virtual devices and machines ensures that there are no bottlenecks by providing centralized visibility and control into the utilization and capacity of virtual devices in the virtual network infrastructure. Virtual network configuration and automation is essential for enterprises to improve their network agility and enhance its availability.

The major network automation industry vendors include Cisco (US), Juniper Networks (US), IBM (US), Micro Focus (UK), NetBrain Technologies (US), SolarWinds (US), Riverbed Technology (US), BMC Software (US), Apstra (US), BlueCat (Canada), Entuity (UK), and Veriflow (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and new product launches, to further expand their presence in the network automation market. New product launches, partnerships, and agreements have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2015 to 2017, which helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Cisco is one of the leading players in the network automation market. The company adopts both organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance its market presence. In 2017, Cisco launched an intent-based networking solution. This intuitive solution anticipates action, stops security threats, and continues to evolve and learn. This new solution is the result of heavy investments in R&D by Cisco for the development of automated networking solutions. Cisco has also actively acquired companies. For instance, Cisco acquired Viptela, an SD-WAN company, to expand its SD-WAN and automation portfolio. Cisco would commit its engineering resources to further enhance Viptela’s SD-WAN solution. The acquisition of Viptela fits into Cisco’s strategic transition toward a software-centric and automated networking model.

Juniper Networks is another established vendor in the network automation market. The company has a strong presence across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, and Latin America. The company focuses more on organic growth strategies to tap opportunities in the network automation market. In 2017, Juniper Networks launched Cloud-Grade Networking to accelerate agility and innovation in the Cloud Era. This solution will help reduce the operational complexity of managing end-user’s diverse application needs. In addition, the company is dedicated to creating high-performance networks. For instance, in 2017, Juniper Networks enhanced its SDSN platform by introducing automated enforcement, real-time intelligence, and machine learning.

