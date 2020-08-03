Medical Radiation Detection Market Worth $1,215.4 million | Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Medical Radiation Detection Market by Detection Type (Gas-Filled Detectors, Geiger Muller, Survey Meter, Solid-State), Products (Personal Dosimeters, OSL, Badges), Safety (Apron, Shields, Face Mask, Gloves), End User – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is expected to reach USD 1,215.4 million, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The Research Report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

Market Dynamics in Industry:

Opportunity: Emerging Markets;

Australia, China, Japan, Singapore, India, and South Korea are the major emerging markets in the Asia- Pacific region for radiation detection, monitoring, and safety. In most of these countries, the market is still in the nascent stage. Emerging economies like India, China, Brazil, and Russia are expected to showcase a significant growth potential in the coming years. More than half of the world’s population resides in India and China, and these markets are home to a large number of end users in the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market. This is further spurred by the growing incidences of cancer in these countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than two-thirds of the new cancer cases and related deaths will occur in the developing countries. The British medical journal, Lancet, states that Asia’s cancer rate is projected to increase from 2005 by almost 60% to 7.1 million new cases a year by 2020.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of detector, the medical radiation detection and monitoring market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, scintillators, and solid-state detectors. The gas-filled detectors segment dominated the global medical radiation detection and monitoring market. The growth of this segment is mainly due to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors coupled with their wide application in the medical imaging field.

On the basis of product, the medical radiation detection and monitoring market is segmented into personal dosimeters, area process monitors, environment radiation monitors, surface contamination monitors, radioactive material monitors, and other products. The personal dosimeters segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection and monitoring market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high demand for personal dosimeters in the medical field.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market. On the other hand, the Asian region is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate due to the growing number of hospitals, rising incidence of cancer, increasing installations of radiological imaging systems, and rising adoption of radiation therapy for the treatment of diseases.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Key players in the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market are Landauer, Inc. (U.S.), Mirion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Sun Nuclear Corporation (U.S.), Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Detection Company, Inc. (U.S.), Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Arrow-Tech, Inc. (U.S.), Fluke Biomedical (U.S.), AmRay Medical (Ireland), Infab Corporation (U.S.), and PTW Freiburg GmbH (Germany).