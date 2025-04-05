University Archives’ Online-Only Auction, April 23rd, will Feature Over 60 Lots Dedicated to Abraham Lincoln

Wilton, CT, 2025-04-05 — /EPR Network/ — A vivid and lifelike photograph of Abraham Lincoln with Hesler/Ayres provenance, a one-page letter signed by Lincoln in 1859 and addressed to a man he’d defended in a murder trial, and a one-page autograph letter written in Hebrew in 1948 by the first Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion are three of many tantalizing items in University Archives’ next online-only auction slated for Wednesday, April 23rd, at 10am Eastern time.

All 536 lots in the Rare Autographs, Books & Photos auction (featuring the Abraham Lincoln Collection) are up for viewing and bidding now

“The April 23rd auction is bursting with high-quality historical artifacts from multiple collecting categories, in addition to the Abraham Lincoln Collection, one of the largest and most important groupings of Lincoln collectibles to cross the auction block in some time,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives.

The Abraham Lincoln Collection represents more than 60 Lincoln lots, ranging in estimate from $200 to $800,000, with more than twelve items either written by or signed by Lincoln, ranging in estimate from $2,000 to $100,000.

Indeed, the marquee item of the Abraham Lincoln Collection (in fact, the auction overall) is Lot 65, an interpositive, or silver gelatin positive transparency on glass, of Lincoln, from Lincoln scholar King Hostick through descent. Alexander Hesler’s collodion negative of Lincoln, Portrait Sitting No. 2, was originally taken in Springfield, Illinois in 1860.

The photographic image provided the basis of George B. Ayres’s circa 1895-1900 interpositive made several decades later. It was cleaned and extensively restored by the George Eastman House & International Museum of Photography & Film (Rochester, New York) in 2007. The Lincoln portrait is displayed in a custom-built presentation case (Estimate: $800,000-$1 million)

Lot 69 is the one-page autograph letter signed by Lincoln on November 3, 1859, addressed to Peachy Quinn Harrison, a young area man whom Lincoln had defended just four months earlier in what was Lincoln’s one and only murder trial. In it, Lincoln urges Peachy to exercise his political rights by supporting Republican candidate John Palmer (Estimate: $70,000-$100,000)

Lot 66 is a check signed by Lincoln on June 13, 1859, paying a small sum to law partner William H. Herndon. Lincoln checks have been a profitable investment in recent years, with checks dated 1859, the year preceding his presidential nomination, especially desirable. The same day that Lincoln paid Herndon, he bought a $2 brandy bottle from Diller’s Drug Store (Estimate: $20,000-$25,000)

Lot 72 is an autograph album belonging to a Rochester, New York teenage girl named Ida Bowers, whose brother was a Civil War veteran. The album contains 74 important signatures including those of Abraham Lincoln as president and Andrew Johnson as president (both with Beckett LOAs), and ten cabinet members of both administrations (Estimate: $15,000-$20,000)

Lot 418 is the one-page autograph letter in Hebrew signed by David Ben-Gurion on May 14, 1948, just one day after signing the Israeli Declaration of Independence and two days before being elected the first Prime Minister of Israel. Ben-Gurion’s participation in recent events inspired his comments to a childhood friend, in part: “The Jewish people have attained…the very essence of their existence; the State of Israel is born” (Estimate: $80,000-$100,000)

Lot 503 is a three-page scientific manuscript in German handwritten by Albert Einstein, relating to his Unified Field Theory from the 1940s. The manuscript contains about 446 words in German and 17 lines of scientific calculations in Einstein’s hand, stating in part (translated): “… I want to try to show that a truly natural choice for field equations exists” (Estimate: $80,000-$120,000)

Lot 350 is Marilyn Monroe’s personally owned and heavily annotated film script of Something’s Got to Give, from her last movie role. Of the 115 mimeographed script pages, Monroe has annotated 41 pages, and heavily annotated 12 of these with her thoughts regarding lines, character and motivations, and blocking. The film was scrapped after her death just six months later in August 1962 (Estimate: $75,000-$100,000)

Lot 464 is a one-page autograph letter signed in the third person by Adam Smith, dated December 21, 1786, when the Scottish economist was hard at work on the fifth volume of his treatise, The Wealth of Nations. There are fewer than 200 Adam Smith letters extant; some are known only through published sources, others only in institutions (Estimate: $18,000-$24,000)

Lot 494 is a two-page autograph letter signed by Charles Babbage, dated December 1, 1832, discussing the location of a political meeting. In addition to being one of the leading lights of Britain’s 19th century scientific movement, inventor and teacher, Babbage was also a twice-failed Liberal or Whig candidate for the House of Commons (Estimate: $12,000-$16,000)

Lot 463 is an eight-page autograph manuscript signed by Ayn Rand from her standing Los Angeles Times column, circa mid-June 1962. In it, Rand talks about different types of big government: socialism, communism, fascism, Nazism, and the “welfare state.” She defines what she sees as good and bad government, using examples from the past, mostly notably in Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia (Estimate: $12,000-$15,000)

Lot 179 is a one-page autograph letter in French signed by Paul Gauguin, probably during his days as a Paris art student, as he used the street address of his art school, the Académie Colarossi, as his return address. Less conservative than state-sanctioned art schools, the Académie Colarossi accepted female students and teachers, and famous international pupils (Estimate: $12,000-$15,000)

Lot 495 is a two-page autograph letter signed by Charles Darwin, dated circa April 14, 1863, addressed to British botanist Daniel Oliver. In it, Darwin speaks excitedly about Primula flowers, a species whose unusual sexual reproduction processes caught his interest. He’d later write about Primula in articles and in his 1877 book Different Forms of Flowers (Estimate: $12,000-$14,000)

https://www.universityarchives.com/auction-catalog/rare-autographs-books-photos-abraham-lincoln-coll_DU5FC9TF63

