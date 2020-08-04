Cell Isolation Market worth $13.0 billion by 2024

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The cell isolation market is expected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2024 from USD 5.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.2%. The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing government funding for cell-based research, increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases, technological advancements, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.

Cell isolation consumables dominated the market in 2018.

On the basis of type, the cell isolation market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2018, the consumables segment accounted for a larger share of the cell isolation market. The dominant share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing investments by companies to develop technologically advanced products and the repetitive use of consumables.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=103931479



The centrifugation-based cell isolation technique is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of technique, the cell isolation market is segmented into centrifugation-based cell isolation, surface marker-based cell isolation, and filtration-based cell isolation. The centrifugation-based cell isolation segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. This technique is used on a large scale by biotech and biopharmaceutical companies and its cost-effectiveness in both small-scale and large-scale operations is a major reason its dominant share.

Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the cell isolation market is segmented into research laboratories & institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the widespread adoption of advanced instruments in cell-based experiments and cancer research in biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2018.

The cell isolation market is segmented into four major geographic segments North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America commanded the largest share of the cell isolation market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market is attributed to technological advancements, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and higher investments in cell-based research in the region.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=103931479



The major players in the cell isolation market are Beckman Coulter (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KgaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), pluriSelect (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US).

