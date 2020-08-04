Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market | Technological advancements in the field of HLA typing

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the growing number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics.

The HLA typing for the transplants market is expected to reach USD 968 million by 2025 from USD 656 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing drug discovery activities, the growing biopharmaceutical industry, and the rising trend in outsourcing compound/sample management. The rising drug discovery activity is leading to an increased demand for compounds, which is positively affecting market growth.

The HLA typing for the transplants market, by technology, is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as low turnaround time, high procedural efficacy, the study of multiple samples, and real-time sample analysis.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96374742

Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market is Segmented on:

1. Technology

2. Sequencing

3. Product

4. Application

5. End User

Based on end-user, the HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, growing number of research & development activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories, and the growing number of organ transplantation procedures.

The rising drug discovery activity, coupled with increasing pharmaceutical companies, is the major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96374742

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative transplant diagnostic technologies (includes HLA typing) among medical professionals, the large volume of organ transplantation procedures performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Some of the players in the HLA typing for transplants market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina (US), CareDx, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Luminex (US), Biofortuna (UK), Takara Bio (Japan), Omixon (Hungary). An analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that product launches & enhancements, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the HLA typing for transplants market. Product launches were the most widely adopted growth strategies.