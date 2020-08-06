Legendary Real Estate Coach Puts Team Owners on “HOT SEAT”

Lisle, Illinois, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — International speaker, author and business coach Bob Corcoran is offering a series of freeHOT SEAT Sessions for Real Estate Team Owners and Leaders. A “HOT SEAT” is when Corcoran coaches a team owner he has never coached before to transform their business in front of other real estate team owners around the world via Zoom. These HOT SEAT sessions are being offered once a month, the first starting on August 18th through November 2020.

During these powerful and dynamic live sessions for Real Estate Team Owners and Leaders will discover: How Bob Corcoran instantly gets to the root of why a team plateaus; Why working harder will never result in production breakthroughs and the secret to what does; How to determine if you have a self-managed, self-disciplined team; How to ensure you never lose top-performing team members; Three simple yet powerful disciplines team owners MUST DO in order to double or triple their business in the next 12 months without working harder.

“Real Estate can be an incredibly attractive business with the autonomy and freedom to build wealth in any way one sees fit. It can also be extremely competitive. Standing out among the competition requires more than ambition. It requires commitment, disciplined action, self-managed / self-disciplined team members and the ultimate grit and determination to elevate from a good to an extraordinary business while having a life.” says Corcoran.

“Bob Corcoran has this unique ability to coach team owners through any challenge or circumstance resulting in a massive increase to their business while spending less time working.” Says Amy Wienands, CEO of Amy Wienands Team who is the moderator, whose team is breaking production records in 2020 even during the pandemic.

Bob Corcoran & Associates is a real estate coaching company providing coaching services by teaching how to increase team and brokerage performance.

Bob Corcoran has been coaching for over thirty years one-on-one coaching, team training online as well as speaking services for exclusive events. To learn more about Bob Corcoran and his coaching services go to BobCorcoran.com

For those who wish to be considered for the HOT SEAT sessions or wish to register go to CorcoranHotSeat.com

