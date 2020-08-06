Future Electronicsto Host Free Webinar on GaN Switches by Power Integrations

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, is offering a free webinar on Power Integrations PowiGaN families of ICs.

Webinar details

How GaN Switches Will Dominate the Market

The presentation highlights the Power Integrations InnoSwitch3 PowiGaN families of ICs, which coverbasic operation, features, benefits and how designers can integrate them into their next design. Future Electronics will highlight the Power Integrations PowiGaN products and explain how GaN switches will take over the market.

There are 5 Power Integrations families that already incorporate PowiGaN switches: InnoSwitch3-CP, EP, Pro, MX and LYTSwitch-6. Each of them have their own unique feature sets, which will be covered in the webinar.

Future Electronics is very excited to share information about the world’s most advanced and highest volume GaN devices in production.

Date & Time: Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. EDT.

You will hear from:

Chris Lee -Director, Product Marketing – Power Integrations

To register for the webinar, visit the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9159860255330757903

Registration deadline: August 5th, 2020

For more information, please visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/events/power-integrations-gan-switches-webinar

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. The company’s integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights.Since its introduction in 1998, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of our products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

