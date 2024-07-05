Polysulfide Industry Forecast to Reach USD 6 billion by 2033 Amidst Rising Petrochemical Demand

Over the projection period, sales in the polysulfide industry are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5%. The market is predicted to be valued at US$ 3 billion in 2023 and US$ 6 billion by 2033.

A significant opportunity is the use of polysulfides in the production of biodegradable plastics. Polysulfides can be used as a cross-linking agent in the production of biodegradable plastics, which can replace traditional petroleum-based plastics and reduce environmental impact.

An emerging trend is the increasing use of polysulfides in the production of fuel-efficient tires. Polysulfides are used as a coupling agent in the production of silica-reinforced tire treads which reduces rolling resistance and improves fuel efficiency.

There is a growing demand for polysulfide-based sealants and adhesives in the construction industry due to their ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Polysulfides are used in the aerospace industry to seal fuel tanks and hydraulic systems due to their resistance to fuels and chemicals.

Overall, the polysulfide market presents numerous trends and opportunities that can be capitalized on by manufacturers and businesses looking to expand their offerings in various industries.

Get Ahead with Our Report: Request Your Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12908

Key Takeaways from this Market:

As per FMI analysis, the United expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Germany emerged as a significant player in the Polysulfide industry, with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The Thiokol segment is expected to dominate the Polysulfide industry with a market share of around 60% by the end of 2023.

The automotive & transportation application segment is expected to dominate the Polysulfide market, capturing a market share of nearly 25% by the end of 2023.

“Increasing demand from the construction industry and rising preference for eco-friendly products are driving the polysulfide market,” – remarks an analyst at FMI.

How Key Players are revolutionizing the Manufacturing of Polysulfide market?

Leading players in the polysulfide market are revolutionizing the manufacturing process by adopting advanced technologies and sustainable practices. They are focusing on improving the efficiency of the production process, reducing energy consumption, and minimizing waste generation. Companies are also investing heavily in research and development to develop innovative products that offer superior performance and environmental benefits. They are collaborating with universities and research institutions to enhance their product portfolio and stay ahead of the competition. Significant players are also expanding their global presence by establishing strategic partnerships and acquiring local companies in emerging markets. These initiatives are enabling them to cater to the growing demand for polysulfide products across various end-use industries, including construction, aerospace, and automotive.

Major Players:

Nouryon

Toray Fine Chemicals.

JSC Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant

Flamemaster Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ineos Group

Chevron Phillips Chemicals

Arkema

Robinson Brothers

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12908

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In October 2020, Nouryon announced that it had acquired the carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) business of J.M. Huber Corporation.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the polysulfide market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the polysulfide market, the report is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Thiokols and Solid Polysulfide Elastomers), End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Processing & Application, Building & Construction, Protective Coatings, Specialty Chemicals and others), across 6 major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Thiokols

Solid Polysulfide Elastomers

By End Use:

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Processing & Application

Building & Construction

Protective Coatings

Specialty Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Trending Topics:

Acrylic Polymer Market

Tow Prepreg Market

Residential & Commercial Smart Glass Market

Graphene Nanocomposites Market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube