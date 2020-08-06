MDaemon 20 Is Now Available With New Features For Both End Users And IT Administrators

Grapevine, United States of America, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — MDaemon Technologies launches MDaemon Messaging Server 20. This release includes new features end users and IT administrators will find helpful.

MDaemon 20 New Features:

Check for Compromised Passwords

MDaemon can check a user’s password against a compromised password list from a third-party service, and then prevent users from using passwords found on the list. If a user’s password is present on the list it doesn’t mean the account has been hacked. It means that the password has appeared in a data breach at some point. Published passwords may be used by hackers in dictionary attacks.

MTA Strict Transport Security (MTA-STS)

MTA-STS is a new internet standard that improves email security by requiring email to be sent to an authenticated server using good encryption between all connections through which the message passes. This helps prevent unauthorized message tampering while ensuring privacy and data integrity.

RequireTLS

RequireTLS allows administrators to flag messages that must be sent using an encrypted (TLS) connection. Messages that cannot be sent via a TLS-encrypted connection will be bounced back to the sender rather than being sent without TLS. Like Strict Transport Security, RequireTLS also protects against man-in-the-middle and encryption downgrade attacks.

Per-host Authentication when Forwarding or Routing Mail

When forwarding, routing or collecting (dequeuing) mail, administrators can specify authentication settings for the host to which MDaemon is connecting. These settings can be applied to “Unknown Mail” processing, mailing list routing settings, forwarding or dequeuing settings for gateways, and forwarding settings for individual accounts.

Clustering for Improved Protection Against System Interruptions

MDaemon’s new clustering service enables administrators to set up multiple MDaemon servers in an Active/Active cluster. MDaemon synchronizes all configurations between servers, allowing multiple servers to service user accounts at the same time.

Authentication Failure Log

The new Authentication Failure logging screen and corresponding log file allows administrators to track authentication failures for SMTP, IMAP and POP. The information includes the Protocol used, the Session ID so you can search other logs, the IP address of the offender, the raw Logon value that was used (sometimes this is an alias), the Account that matches the logon (or ‘none’ if no account matches) and a Notes field which may contain additional data when the attempt was made over SMTP.

Deferred Message Queue

To help prevent message delivery delays caused by messages accumulating in the Inbound queue, MDaemon now has a dedicated queue for deferred messages. Messages that are placed in the Deferred queue will have the date they are scheduled to leave the queue encoded in their file names.

Please visit https://www.altn.com/Products/MDaemon-Email-Server-Windows/Features/ for more information about MDaemon.