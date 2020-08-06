Primary Cells Market is projected to reach $1,107.3 million by 2023 | CAGR of 8.5%

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Primary cells are cells isolated from human or animal tissues. These cells are ideal models for cancer biomarker discovery and drug screening. They are also used to understand the biochemical pathways of cellular interactions.

The primary cells market is expected to reach USD 1,107.3 million by 2023 from USD 666.0 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018–2023. The base year for this study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018–2023.

Growth in the primary cells market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing cancer research; the advantages of primary human cells over cell lines; the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies; rapid growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions; and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing.

Market Dynamics

1. Increasing Cancer Research

2. Advantages of Primary Human Cells Over Cell Lines

3. Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies

4. Rapid Growth in the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

5. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Acquisitions Strengthening Market Growth

6. Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

The global primary cells market is segmented by origin, type, end user, and region. By origin, the primary cells market is classified into hematopoietic, skin, gastrointestinal, liver, lung, renal, heart, skeletal & muscle, and other primary cells. The liver cells segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their increasing demand in toxicological and pharmacological studies.

Get a sample PDF copy of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=32854960

Based on type, the market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of human primary cells in the development of novel cancer therapies. Human primary cells are also extensively used for studying human cancerous cell models, in toxicology studies, and in the cosmetic industry.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. RoW

The global primary cells market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global primary cells market during the forecast period, however, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered on China and Japan. Increasing number of players launching new human primary cells for research, expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and increasing prevalence of cancer in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the North American market

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Some of the major players in the primary cells market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics (US), PromoCell (Germany), ZenBio (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), and Axol Biosciences (UK). These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features. Key industry players focus on acquisitions to maintain and enhance their position in the primary cells market.

Get Sample Report @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=32854960