Taurine Market Top Players Size Analysis | Competitive Landscape | Financial Performance

Global Taurine Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global Taurine Market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period. Taurine is an amino acid comprising sulphur found in brain tissue and in some parts of tissue. Taurine may serve a neurotransmitter type function in the central nervous system. Commercially, it is an organic acid widely distributed in animal tissues and a major constituent of bile that is found in large intestines in human body. 

Key Players:

  • Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical
  • Jiangsu Yuanyang Pharmaceutical
  • Fuchi Pharmaceutical 

Growth Drivers: 

The factors responsible for the market growth include rise in trend for consumption of energy drinks in the developed and developing countries along with rise in demand for cosmetics. Increase in health awareness and fitness is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the production of protein supplements for sportsmen is likely to stimulate the market growth during the forecast period. 

Market Segment: 

Key Applications

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Food & Beverages
  • Feed 

Key regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Regional Insights: 

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a staggering CAGR during the forecast period. China is the leading manufacturer with rise in exports in food and beverages. Cosmetic industry is driven by taurine since it energizes the skin and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. North American and European markets are likely to grow at a significant pace due to presence of cosmetic industry and increase in health awareness.

