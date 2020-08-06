Covid Impact on Restorative Dentistry Market – Industry Development & Forecast 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — We salute industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this economic pandemic; they are working day and night to help companies take rapid-decisions by finding

• Covid Impact on Restorative Dentistry Market, growth/decline in product type/use cases of Restorative Dentistry Market due to cascaded impact of Covid on Extended Ecosystem.

• How top 50 companies in Restorative Dentistry Market are making rapid shifts in their strategies as we speak here.

• Outside-in view of top 50 companies client and client’s clients shifting short-term priorities

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=210042423

In this report, the market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment.

According to the new market research report restorative dentistry market is expected to reach USD 21.27 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 15.60 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization and fabrication of restorative and prosthetic products to restorative dentistry, and increasing demand for restorative dentistry are driving the growth of the global restorative dentistry market.

Players in the global restorative dentistry market, such as DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), and Septodont Holding (France) are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies of product launches, partnerships, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Danaher Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), and Ultardent Products, Inc. (US) are some of the players focusing on organic growth strategy of new product launches to enhance their market presence.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210042423

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the restorative dentistry market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), rising awareness on oral healthcare, and increasing willingness of people to spend more on dental care to maintain dental aesthetics in this region.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com