Student Information System Market is projected to register a moderate 12.4% CAGR in the forecast period.

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Aug-07 — According to a research report “Student Information System Market by Component (Solution and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), User Type (K-12 and Higher Education), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The student information system market is expected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2018 to USD 9.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The growing demand for robust and end-to-end solution to manage the educational institutions’ internal process and improve their efficiency is some major factors driving the growth of the student information system market.

North America is estimated to have the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the highest share of the market in 2018. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adopting digital technologies. North America exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering student information system and its financial position enables it to invest majorly in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

The major student information system vendors include, SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Ellucian (US), Workday (US), Jenzabar (US), Unit4 (Netherlands), Skyward (US), Arth Infosoft (India), Tribal Group (UK), Campus Management (US), PowerSchool (US), Foradian Technologies (India), Illuminate Education (US), ComSpec International (US), and Focus School Software (US).

Oracle is one of the leading players, offering student information system under its Oracle Student Cloud segment. Oracle is known for its end-to-end and robust offering in the student information system market. Oracle’s student cloud suite includes Oracle Student Management, Oracle Student Financial Planning, Oracle Student Recruiting, Oracle Student Engagement, and Student Support solutions. These offerings enable educational institutions to manage their various process effectively and enhance the student experience at the same time. The company has also focused on the inorganic growth strategy to enhance its offerings in the student information system market.

Workday is another major vendor in the student information system market. The company is recognized for its diversified product and service offerings in the student information system market. The company offers student information system known as Workday Student. The product offers benefits, such as enhanced visibility into student progress, student and faculty empowerment through self-service capabilities along with a user-friendly interface, increased engagement, with and adoption of mobile capabilities, efficient resource planning, and reduced costs. Workday is also focusing on enhancing its product portfolio by adopting new product launch strategy.

