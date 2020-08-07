The feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is estimated to account for a value of USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 2.8 billion by 2025. Increasing need of green adjuvants, improving efficiency and effectiveness of agrochemicals are some of the factors driving the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

Download PDF Brochure

Driver: Rise in incidences of mycotoxin occurrence in crops

There are over 500 identified mycotoxin strains in the world, including aflatoxins (B1, B2, G1, G2, and M1), ochratoxin A, deoxynivalenol, and fumonisins that are the major mycotoxins found in livestock feed. The incidences of disease outbreaks, owing to them are on the rise. All the regions in the world, developed or developing, are susceptible to the harmful impact of these mycotoxins. According to the FAO study, about 25% of the crops produced across the globe contain mycotoxins. Thus, to improve the health and wealth of livestock and to produce maximum livestock performance, mycotoxin binders & modifiers are expected to be used by the livestock growers.

Speak to Analyst

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers Market

Amid the spread of Covid-19 pandemic the demand for meat products fell sharply, due to health concerns in the countries. Thus the production levels and prices of the products fell simultaneously. Regions such as Europe and North America, recorded losses of their feed businesses. China suspended the operation of 5 of its Brazilian swine meat processing units, as confirmed by the US National Pork Producers Council (NPPC). It also carried out similar operations in the European region and US, inorder to prevent the second wave of Coronavirus in China. Such scenarios have created a situation of instability in the markets and further the logistics and supply chain briers are acting as barriers to smooth flow of operations. However with global efforts are taken to support the feed sector, as meat is an important food source providing an array of nutrition’s to the humans. Which will help return the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market scenarios to normalcy in the future.

Key Market Players

Key players in this market include include major players such as Cargill (US), BASF (Germany), ADM (US), Bayer (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), Chr. Hansen (Denmark). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441