Shreekant Patil has joins Inclusive Policy Lab – IPL Expert at UNESCO

Nashik, India, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — In this prestigious advisory role – IPL Expert, CEng. Shreekant will be contributing directly to UNESCO’s Management of Social Transformations (MOST) program. His work will focus on a critical global challenge: bridging the gap between sophisticated academic research and actionable government policies to effectively tackle social inequalities.

As part of the Inclusive Policy Lab, CEng. Shreekant Patil will collaborate with global change-makers, researchers, and policymakers to support the implementation of data-driven, inclusive policies that leave no one behind.

CEng Shreekant Patil is a distinguished global policy advisor and entrepreneurship mentor with an extensive track record of collaborating with premier international institutes to drive impactful, data-driven social and economic frameworks. Beyond his advisory role with UNESCO’s Inclusive Policy Lab (IPL), his international policy footprint includes strategic associations with global bodies such as the European Union, the African Development Bank, and the Asian Development Bank, where he contributes valuable insights toward sustainable development and industrial growth. On the domestic front, he has served as a Senior Consultant with the National Productivity Council (NPC) India, operating under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. In this capacity, he has been instrumental in shaping national policy frameworks designed to scale startups, empower small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and foster a robust environment for self-employment and innovation.

Read More: https://community.unesco.org/inclusivepolicylab/s/profile/005Sm00000Q9vzPIAR#