Ecosmob announces asterisk payment IVR solution for businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies private limited launched Asterisk payment IVR solution to offer a highly secure and flexible phone payment system. It takes an existing IVR solution to advance the level. It permits verifying and reviewing transactions instantly.

VP of Ecosmob, on the launch of asterisk payment IVR solution, said, “At Ecosmob, we are dedicated to offering end to end IT solutions that assist our clients in enhancing efficiency and productivity. With the launch of the Asterisk payment IVR solution, we ensure reliable payments over the phone. Our payment IVR solution is one of the safest payment modes, and while doing a transaction, users don’t need to share the bank and card details to complete the transaction.”

IVRs are widely used by customers to make appointments, find information, and book tickets along with several other activities. The integration of payment in the IVR solution completes the chain and makes it a perfect solution for all business needs.

Several benefits of asterisk payment IVR solution include high security, 24*7 availability, reduction in cost, and confidentiality in user information. It also assists in saving staff time and enables them to utilize that time to handle more productive deeds and also reduces the chances of human errors. It is one of the best payment gateways because it’s highly secure as there is no risk of an agent misusing details of cards.

Asterisk payment IVR solution is entirely customizable for all sorts of business models and can be easily used to maintain smooth workflows. IVR payment solution can be integrated with CRMs that gathers data of the caller and enhances the speed of the process.

Ecosmob asterisk payment IVR solution comes with AI integration that assists in completing the processes quickly instead of traditional procedures that could be highly frustrating for callers. It also allows users to directly get in touch with a customer service agent before proceeding to the payment. It is quite affordable and is technologically miles ahead of other solutions of competitors.

About Ecosmob Technologies private limited

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is providing the best IT solutions and services for more than a decade. The company believes in offering client-centric future-ready software solutions to companies across the globe.

Ecosmob offers a plethora of services, including VoIP solutions development, mobile app development, website design and development, digital marketing service, and web conferencing solutions. It offers exceptional services and solutions to clients with 100% satisfaction.

Businesses interested in implementing asterisk payment IVR solutions can get in touch with Ecosmob Technologies private limited.

