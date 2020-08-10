Signify CertaMatch Module and Driver System: Fully-Integrated Lighting Solution

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Signify CertaMatch Module and Driver System in the latest issue of the Lighting newsletter.

Signify CertaMatch LED driver modules and systems are perfect for replacing old fixtures or designing new lighting systems.Signify holds a longstanding reputation of innovation and quality design with high bay lighting solutions that are ideal for high-volume stock and flow fixtures with no programming necessary. This makes the CertaMatch system perfect for a wide range of commercial or industrial applications. Signify LED driver modules and high bay fixtures also improve safety and energy efficiency.

For more information, please visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of theLighting newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest lighting innovations.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###