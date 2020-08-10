AAA Credit Screening Services Now Offers Learning Coach Background Checks

The 2020 school year is starting during the Coronavirus pandemic forcing some parents to look for assistance with online or home schooling when in class education is not an option or risk they want to take. Learning Coach Background Checks can help ensure they get the help they need with peace of mind.

Posted on 2020-08-10 by in Education // 0 Comments

Houston, TX, USA, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ —  Given the current Coronavirus pandemic and growing concerns that parents face with the starting school year, many parents are opting out of sending their children back to classrooms.  Some school districts have opted to start the school year completely online necessitating the hire of tutors or “Learning Coaches”.

Working parents may not have the ability or time to be at home to stay with their children and provide them with the assistance that they need when attending their online schooling program.  Learning Coaches are people that help take care of the children during the day and assist them with their online schooling.

Running complete background checks on Learning Coaches before allowing them access to their home and children can help provide peace of mind for parents.  Background checks can include criminal records including sex offender registry searches, driving records for anyone that may be driving the kids around & degree or certification verification.

Offering these Learning Coach Background Check reports is a natural extension of the services already offered & provides a chance to service the community during these troubled times.

AAACSS has been providing background check and credit reporting services for over 24 years and strives to provide the widest range of reports available providing families, businesses, and landlords with the most accurate reports & a quick turnaround.  Industry trained staff is standing by 6 days a week to assist with questions.

