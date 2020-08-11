TechyKids Transitions to 100% Online!

Ontario, Canada, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Newmarket, On: TechyKids, the market leader specializing in teaching computer coding and programming courses for kids, is excited to announce that beginning September 2020, all sessions will be 100% online and virtual. We will not be reopening our existing schools and this decision was made based on parent feedback. Parents are looking for their kids to learn coding and programming for their kids but are not interesting in risking their kids health by taking them into an afterschool program. TechyKids as well was not interested in this or risking the health of their teachers.

Of the company’s recent partnership, program director Tracy Coburn says:

“The decision to reopen schools has been weighing on us. We love teaching kids coding in person but times have changed. We started to get calls from parents that were concerned we would be stopping the online and going back into schools for their kids to learn coding and we knew we had an issue! This is a positive move for parents, kids and the business”

For more information on TechyKids, visit www.techykids.ca

About TechyKids: TechyKids is a specialized evening and weekend program that teaches kids coding, programming and digital tech. Founded in 2018, Its corporate offices are located in Newmarket at 16945 Leslie Street, Unit #25. TechyKids has quickly become the online market leader in the industry with its professionalism, licensed teachers, comprehensive and proven curriculum. TechyKids is 100% Canadian owned and operated.