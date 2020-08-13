Meru Data and Cosmich Simmons & Brown’s Strategic Business Solutions Practice Group Announce Strategic Alignment to Deliver Comprehensive Information Governance and eDiscovery Services

Phoenix, AZ and Houston, TX, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Meru Data and the Cosmich Simmons & Brown’s Strategic Business Solutions Practice Group (“SBS”) announce their strategic partnership to provide expert information governance, eDiscovery technology and review services to support end-to-end engagements. The partnership will support corporate information efforts to transform company data into valuable assets for use in corporate planning, eDiscovery, M&A, litigation, internal investigations, due diligence, privacy, regulatory reviews, and big data management across multiple verticals including technology, manufacturing, retail, transportation, energy, mining & precious metals, and many others.

The partnership provides Meru Data clients with unparalleled expertise in multi-matter eDiscovery engagements and managed document reviews while SBS clients benefit from exceptional information governance and privacy subject matter expertise from the Meru Data staff. “SBS is well known for their professional project management skills and managed review expertise that leverage industry-best technologies. This alliance enhances their information governance and privacy practice and their commitment to providing high-level consulting expertise for their clientele,” said Priya Keshav, Founder and CEO of Meru Data.

“We are very happy to partner with Priya and the Meru Data team of consultants and technologists to go-to-market with a wide breath of services and capabilities,” Chris Toomey, SBS Director stated. “Our corporate and law firm clients will benefit greatly from our integration and close working relationship to address and resolve myriad issues around information governance, eDiscovery, privacy, and litigation.”

The Meru Data and SBS partnership integrates exceptional technology, project management, industry knowledge, and specific matter expertise to produce exceptional results for the corporate and law firm client.