GLOBAL INFRAEARTH names Umesh Jhawar as Chief Executive Officer

Mumbai, India, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — GLOBAL INFRAEARTH, the Leading Real Estate Project Consultant, Transaction & FDI Consultant, has appointed Umesh Jhawar as their Chief Executive Officer. This brings to the overall business responsibility of the company in India and Internationally on this new position.

“We are extremely happy to have Umesh Jhawar on our board as it would strengthen the expansion plans of the company and will boost the widening and deepening strategy at GLOBAL INFRAEARTH. He is a seasoned player in the real estate will lead the development and implementation of the business in the key sectors of real estate which are seeing the green shoots of growth”, said Mr Yogesh, Managing Director.

Umesh has more than 2 decades of business experience, including leadership roles at Arihant Superstructures and worked with MNC like Atos Worldline and NewYork Life.

Most recently, he was serving Arihant Superstructures Ltd as Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations. He was instrumental in the overall development of the company in Sales & Marketing strategies, Systems and Processes, Investor Relations and Visibility in the real estate industry in his stint of close to eight years.

Umesh Jhawar is a distinction holder from UICT (University Institute of Chemical Technology), Matunga erstwhile UDCT and holds a management degree from Newport University, USA. He holds the ‘Patterns of Professional Management’ degree by Kinder Brothers International, USA. To his credentials is the E- learning degree from Atos University on ‘Global Delivery Platform for Project Management.

“Recently, we signed a MoU for our clients with Government of Maharashtra for investment in Maharashtra and we were the only Transaction Consultant to be part of the investment done under MAGNETIC MAHARASHTRA 2.0 initiative. We are here to facilitate investors – large corporates and MNCs looking for investment opportunities and options in India via ‘Invest India’ and ‘Make in India’ program. We shall also evaluate the path of opening up branches or liaison offices of GLOBAL INFRAEARTH in Singapore, Japan and USA”. says Umesh Jhawar.

“We are a trust based, non-hierarchical, democratic organization that leverages knowledge, research and network to deliver extraordinary value to our clients with our principles of transparency, commitment and reliability for our customers”, expressed the management at Global InfraEarth.

Global InfraEarth encourages all local and international clients & industries under MAKE IN INDIA and INVEST INDIA policy. To give investment in India a flip, the company is on recruitment drive and scouting for young and bright talent to be part of the growth industries of India viz Warehousing and Logistic Park, Data Centre and Technology Park, Commercial and Industrial Park, etc.

Global InfraEarth is setting up dedicated teams to advise and service the companies from Japan, Singapore, USA and Korea. The company aspires to be a distinct organization that will have a permanent place in the customers heart for all real estate services – A one stop solution called Global InfraEarth.

About: GLOBAL INFRAEARTH (P) LTD

Global InfraEarth (P) Ltd is one of the reputed and trusted real estate services company in India with a network across all states in India and plans to spread tentacles internationally. They are Project & Transaction Consultant and Project & FDI Advisor in real estate.

Last 30 years, the group has acquired esteemed clients be it Builders & Developers, Small & Medium Enterprises, Indian Corporates and Multinational Companies (MNCs).

Global InfraEarth specializes in Warehousing & Logistic Park, Ecommerce, IT / ITES, Commercial, Data Centre, Retail, Hospitality, Residential, Education, Industrial, Defence, Land investments, all government bodies approvals & permissions and FDI related services.

The services offered are but not restricted to Leasing & Licensing, Acquisition & Sale of assets, Land Acquisition & Approvals, Joint Venture & Partnerships, FDI investments, Project Advisory, Pre-Leased Deals, Build-To-Suit Facilities, Warehousing, Co-working, Funding, Strategic Advisory Services, Government Liasioning and Value-Added Services.