DIGI BROKING Launched in India for Seamless Cryptocurrency Trading

New Delhi, India, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Today, DIGI BROKING, a coin trading platform in India is launched, where traders and investors of all levels have the freedom to buy, sell, or trade all mainstream cryptocurrencies in INR using their credit cards, debit cards, UPI, wallets, and net banking. The Indian users can now trade 50+ coin pairs on this platform with a zero deposit & withdrawal fee.

Being the trading member of world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading members PCEX, DIGI BROKING claims to offer the best crypto trading experience to beginners and seasoned traders alike by offering liquidity, multiple market options, payment options, lowest trading fees, separate trading and funding wallets, along with 24/7 instant support services.

Now, Indian users can buy, sell, or trade mainstream cryptocurrencies like BTC, LTC, BCH, DASH, XMR, etc in the INR, USD, USDT, and C2USD market at the lowest trading fees. Moreover, now users can trade, deposit, and withdraw in INR for free.

We are in the business of simplifying crypto trading for investors or traders of all levels, said Mr. Jai Phogat, CEO and Founder at DIGI BROKING. He further said that, at DIGI BROKING they aim to give traders and investors a new investment opportunity to grow and make an investment in the crypto universe with better understanding and reliability. For us, the success of our platform depends on how successful our users become in the crypto universe,” he added.

What’s for traders and investors on DIGI BROKING:

Seamless registration process

User-friendly interference

Access to 50+ coin pairs

Multiple market options

Multiple [payment options

Lowest trading fees

Zero Deposit & Withdrawal fees

Separate trading wallet and funding wallet

The platform is also best for those looking for profitable business opportunities in the crypto universe. DIGI BROKING also comes with a unique B2B Franchise Model, inviting businesses and individuals to start their own crypto business as Master Franchise, Franchise, or Freelancer and enjoy up to 80% revenue share by creating their own chain of clients. To know more about the business model, click here (redirect to DIGI Broking business model page)

About DIGI BROKING

Founded by JVM Enterprises, DIGI BROKING is one of the coin trading platforms in India that enables traders and investors to buy, sell, or trade all mainstream cryptocurrencies in INR directly using their bank accounts, credit cards, debit cards, UPI, and wallets. It is also one of the that help businesses and individuals alike to start their own trading business as Master Franchise, Franchise, and Freelancer by creating a chain of clients and leveraging the benefits of DIGI BROKING network, volume, and liquidity. To learn more about DIGI Broking, visit www.digibroking.com.