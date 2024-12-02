Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market to Reach USD 80.2 Billion by 2033, Growing at a 4.7% CAGR

The global therapeutic respiratory devices market is projected to grow from USD 50.6 billion in 2023 to USD 80.2 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This growth is largely attributed to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, and other chronic respiratory conditions that require long-term management with specialized devices.

As the global burden of respiratory diseases continues to rise, the demand for therapeutic respiratory devices, including oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, and ventilators, is increasing. These devices are essential for managing conditions that impact breathing, improving patient quality of life, and reducing hospitalizations. The growing adoption of home healthcare solutions is also contributing to the demand for user-friendly and effective respiratory devices.

In addition, ongoing advancements in device technology, such as the development of portable, more efficient, and connected respiratory devices, are making treatment more accessible and effective. This trend is expected to drive further market growth, especially in emerging economies where healthcare access is expanding.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, particularly COPD and sleep apnea, is driving demand for therapeutic devices.

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, particularly COPD and sleep apnea, is driving demand for therapeutic devices.

Advancements in technology, including portable and connected devices, are enhancing the effectiveness and accessibility of respiratory treatments.

The increasing shift toward home healthcare solutions is contributing to the expansion of the therapeutic respiratory devices market.

Intense Competition in the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market

To maintain competitiveness in the therapeutic respiratory devices market, key players employ various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and product releases.

Major players in the therapeutic respiratory devices market include:

Aerin Medical

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

CareFusion Corporation

Covidien Plc

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

GE Healthcare

Hamilton Medical

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Smiths Medical

Recent Developments in the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. released the Philips Respironics E30 ventilator in April 2020. As a result, the company is able to assist healthcare professionals by offering high-quality ventilators.

in April 2020. As a result, the company is able to assist healthcare professionals by offering high-quality ventilators. Masimo purchased NantHealth’s Connected Care Business in January 2020. Through connectivity, automation, and breakthrough noninvasive monitoring technologies, Masimo assists hospitals in providing constant care.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Masimo formed a cooperation in May 2020. This collaboration sought to integrate Masimo’s measurement technology into certain IntelliVue MX-Series multi-parameter monitors, allowing doctors to analyze ventilation status and cerebral oximetry more easily.

ResMed purchased HB Healthcare Safety, a producer of home-based medical equipment for sleep and respiratory care devices, in March 2019.

Market Segments Covered in Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Industry

By Product:

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Auto-titrating Positive Airway Pressure Devices Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Oxygen Concentrator Fixed Oxygen Concentrators Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Ventilators Adult Ventilators Neonatal Ventilators

Inhalers Metered Dose Inhaler Dry Powder Inhaler Soft Mist Inhaler

Nebulizers Compressor-based Nebulizers Piston-based Hand-held Nebulizers Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Humidifiers Heated Humidifiers Passover Humidifiers Integrated Humidifiers Built-in Humidifiers Standalone Humidifiers

Others

By Application:

COPD

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Asthma

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

By End-use:

Hospital

Homecare Settings

Emergency Centers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

