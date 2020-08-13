360QUADRANTS RELEASES BEST SMART HOME SYSTEMS VENDORS

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Smart Home Systems include the use of technical systems, automated processes, and connected, remote-controlled devices in apartments and houses. The main aim of the functions is to enhance the quality of life and convenience in the home. A few other goals are enhanced security and more efficient use of energy due to the availability of connected, remote-controllable devices. Smart Home Systems help with the day-to-day activities in life by automating tech for security, convenience, comfort, and entertainment. This helps create a unique ecosystem when devices talk to one another making life easier for customers. Appliances and devices that can communicate on a home network include appliances such as lighting, heating, A/Cs, shades, security systems, sound systems, televisions, and various others.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Smart Home Systems to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, GE, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Ingersoll Rand Inc, and Johnson Controls Incsharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Smart Home Systems Market. 360Quadrants also lists the 25 best companies in the Smart Home Systems space.

CATEGORIZATION OF SMART HOME SYSTEMS ON 360QUADRANT

Company evaluation was conducted for 70+ companies offering Smart Home Systems, out of which 25 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, GE, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls Inc, ABB Ltd, Legrand, and Samsung have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategies. These vendors offer highly customizable and easily deployable Smart Homes Systems for commercial clients, which, when combined with their robust business strategies, enables them to achieve sustained growth in the market.

Secom Co Ltd, Acuity Brands Inc, Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc, Crestron Electronics Inc, Control4 Corporation, and Lutron Electronics Co Inchavebeen identified as Innovators, as these companieshave innovative portfolios of the best Smart Home Systems and the potential to build strong business strategies for business growth to be at par with the leading companies in the market. The companieshave been offering the best Smart Home Systems as per the demands of customers.

Whirlpool Corporation, Nest Labs Inc, Lifx, Vivint Smart Home, Switchmate Inc, and Select ComfortCorphave been identified as the Emerging Players in the best Smart Home Systems market. These companies are specialized in offering highly niche and personalized solutions and services to their clients and are also focused on completing acquisitions and enhancing their sales abilities in various regions with an aim to offer their integrated services to a wider range of clients.

Philips, LG, and Panasonic Corporation have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have strong portfolios of the best Smart Home Systems and also have wide spread networks of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of their services across various vertical markets.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Smart Home Systems comparisons between vendors.360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

360QUADRANTS COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

The Top Smart Home Systems market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Smart Home Systems market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Video Surveillance Systems, Artificial Intelligence Software, and Best Simulation Software.