Tampa Bay Charity Coalition is Now Accepting Nominations for 6th Annual “Making the Difference” Award

CLEARWATER, USA, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — Starting August 10th, through September 10th, the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition will accept nominations for their annual “Making the Difference” award acknowledging standout volunteers and charity founders. Youth volunteers can be nominated for the “Smile Makers” award. To request a nomination form please contact the Director of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition, Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org.

The Tampa Bay Charity Coalition was created to bring charities together to combine efforts to improve the community. The initial list of 38 charities present at the first meeting has since grown to include over 300 charities and is still expanding.

“None of our charities stopped helping their community during the pandemic”, said Clemence Chevrot, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and Director of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition. “If anything, the Charity Coalition members doubled their efforts and their volunteer’s hours, working around the clock to provide relief and assistance to our community.”

The efforts of Tampa Bay Charity Coalition members ranged from bringing needed school supplies to at risk youth from Children with a Vision, to the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association helping foster families in need. It could be seen again with Save our Seniors providing help to seniors during the pandemic and the Tampa Bay Mask Project sewing face masks for foster youth, veterans and essential workers. Dozens of other charities have gone above and beyond their usual activities to support their communities.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the certificates and awards will be mailed to the recipients. The winner will be featured on the Tampa bay Charity Coalition page www.facebook.com/tbcharitycoalition

If you would like to nominate a youth or an adult for the awards please contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org.

