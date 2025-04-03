Market Insights: Demand Shifts in Connected Toys Market

Connected Toys Market Growth & Trends

The global Connected Toys Market size was estimated at USD 10.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2024 to 2030. Increased demand for interactive and educational toys, rising adoption of smart devices, technological advancements, and growing consumer awareness are primarily contributing to the growth of the connected toys market. Moreover, the integration of connected toys with digital platforms, such as apps and online content, enhances entertainment value and drives market growth. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in technology and product design, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), offer unique experiences that drive consumer demand.

The increasing emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education encourages the development and adoption of connected toys that support these educational goals. The widespread use of smart devices facilitates the connectivity and control of connected toys, broadening their appeal and accessibility. Furthermore, the expansion of connected toys into emerging markets and developing regions presents new growth opportunities and increases global market potential. Partnerships between toy manufacturers, technology companies, and content creators are driving the development of innovative and engaging connected toys.

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies enhances interactivity and personalization in connected toys, driving consumer interest and market growth.Parents and educators are increasingly seeking toys that offer interactive and educational value, leading to a growing preference for connected toys that provide engaging and educational content. Features that allow parents to monitor and control their children’s play enhance the adoption of the connected toys.

Connected Toys Market Report Highlights

The 9-12 years age group segment led the market in 2023, accounting for over 40.0% share of the global revenue.

The smartphones segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Various factors such as widespread smartphone penetration, increased connectivity options, and cost-effective solution are primarily driving the growth of the segment.

Bluetooth segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Various factors such as ease of connectivity, cost effectiveness, low power consumption, and interactive play experiences are primarily contributing to the growth of the segment.

Online retail segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. The rise of e-commerce increased digital marketing, subscription and direct-to-consumer models, and technological advancements are primarily contributing to the growth of the segment.

App-Connected Toys segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Increased smartphone penetration, enhanced user experience, and parental control and monitoring are driving the growth of the segment.

The entertainment segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Modern consumers are looking for toys that offer more than traditional play.

North America dominated with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2023. North America has a well-established technological infrastructure, enabling the rapid adoption of connected toys that utilize IoT, AI, AR, and VR.

Connected Toys Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global connected toys market report based on the age group, interfacing device, technology, distribution channel, type, application, and region.

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

0- 5 years

6-8 years

9-12 years

Teenagers (13-19 years)

Interfacing Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Smartphones

Tablets

Consoles & PCs

Wearables

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) or Near Field Communication (NFC)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Specialty Stores

Direct Sales

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

App-Connected Toys

Voice-Activated Toys

Screenless Connected Toys

Smart Toys with Wearable Integration

Robotics & Programmable Toys

Smart Action Figures and Dolls

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Educational

Entertainment

Fitness and Health

Security and Monitoring

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

MEA UAE South Africa KSA



