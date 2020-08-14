Infogix Recognized as a Visionary in Gartner’s July 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions

Naperville, IL, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — Infogix, a leading provider of data management solutions, announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions report. The report provides views of the data quality solutions market and vendor offerings.

“Data and analytics leaders are facing intensive pressure to provide ‘trusted’ data that can help business operations to run more efficiently and making business decisions faster and with greater confidence. Data quality initiatives have traditionally been mandated to fulfill compliance requirements and to reduce operational risks and costs. Increasingly, data quality is also a necessity when amplifying analytics for better insights and making trusted, data-driven decisions,” states the report.

Infogix’s Data360 extends basic data quality features, leveraging automated and integrated capabilities across multiple data management disciplines to convert raw data into actionable business knowledge. By combining real-time data quality with data governance, automated data lineage, analytics and extensive metadata management features, Data360 supports regulatory compliance, risk management, business intelligence and other data-driven initiatives.

“As businesses modernize and advance their IT infrastructure, the one constant is the unequivocal need for accurate, consistent, and reliable enterprise data,” said Emily Washington, executive vice president of product management at Infogix. “We have had a long-term presence in the data management market, specifically focusing on data quality. After four decades validating information, resolving data inaccuracies and merging data management efforts to ensure accurate, reliable data, Infogix is proud to be recognized by Gartner.”

The report states “the data quality solutions market continues to evolve and grow, fueled by desire for cost and operational efficiency. The solutions leverage augmented capabilities to deliver automation and insights. Data and analytics leaders should use this research to make the best choice for their organizations.”

According to Gartner, “A complete data quality solution includes built-in workflows, knowledge bases, collaboration, interactive analytics, and automation to support various uses cases across different industries and disciplines.”

“Data360 incorporates machine learning and user-friendly, business-centric workflows to automate intensive manual tasks, ensure any data user can quickly validate and understand data and depend on information to drive innovation,” said Washington. “We are honored that Gartner recognizes Infogix for its Data360 solution.”

Infogix Data360 also received recognition across numerous capabilities over the past year for their data catalog, data governance, metadata management and analytics capabilities, including:

