Luggage Rack Market Recent Trends, Leading Players, Demand, Sales & Forecast Report

Posted on 2020-08-14 by in Automotive, Industrial // 0 Comments

Global luggage rack market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Luggage rack is the set of bars over the automobile roof for carrying luggage or other stuffs like bicycles, kayaks, skis, etc. Additional space over the roof of the automobile allows more room inside the car for traveling. In a way, luggage rack increases luggage capacity of any particular vehicle. 

Key Players:

  • Thule (Sweden)
  • Yakima (US)
  • APARCH (Germany)
  • Go Rhino (US)
  • Rhino-Rack (US)
  • KUST (China)
  • Weipa (China Taiwan) 

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/luggage-rack-market/request-sample 

Growth Drivers: 

The major reasons for the growth of luggage rack market are growing demand for smaller vehicles, rise in production and sales of automobiles, increase in urbanization, growing demand for vehicles from tourism segment and technological advancements. Moreover, price fluctuations of luggage racks are also expected to fuel the market growth.

Increasing demand for recreational activities that demands more SUVs is an emerging trend in the market.

Market Segment: 

Key Type:

  • Alloy
  • Stainless Steel
  • Iron 

Key Application:

  • SUV
  • MPV
  • Sedan 

Key Region/Country:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights: 

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to increasing demand for MPV and SUV vehicles and growing automobile sector. North America and Europe are also predicted to contribute significantly to the luggage rack market due to presence of large number of market players.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!